Pacers, Wolves battle to 2-2 draw

Brody Kannally converted a penalty kick with 2:19 left to help the Delaware Hayes boys soccer team salvage a 2-2 draw against host Worthington Kilbourne Tuesday night.

The game was tight throughout.

The Pacers broke the scoring seal when Kannally fired a feed from Sam Green into the back of the net at the 31:31 mark of the first half. The Wolves’ Jacob Robert answered two minutes later and the teams remained tied until Kilbourne’s Chris Guerra scored on a penalty kick with 17:38 left in the game.

Also: Big Walnut 6, Newark 0; Olentangy Liberty 4, Westerville North 0; Olentangy 0, Westerville Central 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy Orange picked up a convincing league win Tuesday, cruising past host Westerville South 5-0.

Camila Hall led the way with a hat trick, with all three goals coming in the first half, while Delaney Earl had Orange’s other two tallies.

Taylor Foreman added a pair of assists while Karson Hill and Linea Milner split time in the Pioneer goal and finished with two saves apiece.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville North 0; Big Walnut 8, Newark 0; Olentangy 0, Westerville Central 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut earned a solid non-league win Tuesday, slipping past host Worthington Christian 3-2.

Golden Eagle winners included Macie Kercsmar, who beat Amanda Mayotte 6-2, 6-1 at first singles; Lexie Kirkpatrick, who topped Caroline Mousa 6-1, 6-1 at third singles; and the duo of Kayleigh Cummins and Katie Germann, who hung on for a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win at first doubles.

VOLLEYBALL

Ontario 3, Buckeye Valley 0; Big Walnut 3, Canal Winchester 0.

