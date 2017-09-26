Pacers, Wolves battle to 2-2 draw

Brody Kannally converted a penalty kick with 2:19 left to help the Delaware Hayes boys soccer team salvage a 2-2 draw against host Worthington Kilbourne Tuesday night.
The game was tight throughout.
The Pacers broke the scoring seal when Kannally fired a feed from Sam Green into the back of the net at the 31:31 mark of the first half. The Wolves’ Jacob Robert answered two minutes later and the teams remained tied until Kilbourne’s Chris Guerra scored on a penalty kick with 17:38 left in the game.
Also: Big Walnut 6, Newark 0; Olentangy Liberty 4, Westerville North 0; Olentangy 0, Westerville Central 0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Olentangy Orange picked up a convincing league win Tuesday, cruising past host Westerville South 5-0.
Camila Hall led the way with a hat trick, with all three goals coming in the first half, while Delaney Earl had Orange’s other two tallies.
Taylor Foreman added a pair of assists while Karson Hill and Linea Milner split time in the Pioneer goal and finished with two saves apiece.
Also: Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville North 0; Big Walnut 8, Newark 0; Olentangy 0, Westerville Central 0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Big Walnut earned a solid non-league win Tuesday, slipping past host Worthington Christian 3-2.
Golden Eagle winners included Macie Kercsmar, who beat Amanda Mayotte 6-2, 6-1 at first singles; Lexie Kirkpatrick, who topped Caroline Mousa 6-1, 6-1 at third singles; and the duo of Kayleigh Cummins and Katie Germann, who hung on for a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win at first doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Ontario 3, Buckeye Valley 0; Big Walnut 3, Canal Winchester 0.
