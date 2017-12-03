Braves’ Marks stays hot in win over Rams

Just two games into the season and Olentangy’s Sean Marks has set a career-high in scoring … twice.

The junior poured in a then career-best 31 points in Thursday’s season-opening win over Marion Harding and, just two days later, netted 33 to lift the Braves’ boys basketball team to a 77-67 win over host Madison Comprehensive Saturday night in Mansfield.

Not a bad start to the season.

Saturday’s game was tight until Olentangy (2-0) erupted on a 23-11 second-quarter surge. Madison Comprehensive battled back with a 23-13 third, making it a 58-52 game heading into the final eight minutes of action, but the Braves made more than enough shots down the stretch to hold on.

Through two games, Marks has made all 20 of his free throws, 10 of his 14 three-point attempts and 18 of his 28 shots overall.

He’s gotten plenty of help, too. Austin Gossett backed him up with 14 points on Saturday, while Alex Sieve and Jerred Kinnaird finished with 13 apiece.

Grove City 72, Delaware Hayes 59

Nate Griggs finished with a game-high 25 points and Terin Kinsway had 19 points and 15 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as a rough quarter hurt the Pacers in Saturday’s loss to the Greyhounds.

Down one at the break, 43-42, Hayes (0-2) scored just three points in the third quarter as Grove City ballooned a one-point lead into a 14-point cushion it parlayed into the non-league win.

Addison Harvey backed his teammates with eight points while PJ Jones led the Greyhounds while 16 points.

Olentangy Orange 68, Buckeye Valley 59

Orange used a big third quarter to pull away from host Buckeye Valley, scoring 30 points in the period to break open what was a two-point game at halftime and notch a non-league win Saturday in Delaware.

The Pioneers (2-0) led 12-8 after the first. The Barons (0-2) won the second 18-16 to make it a 28-26 game at the break, but, playing with just seven guys, things went south for BV in the third.

Bryson Lane led the way with 15 points while Jalen Bethel had 14 in the win. The Barons were boosted by Dylan Herbert, who finished with a game-best 23 points on the strength of five three-pointers.

Mentor 89, Olentangy Liberty 82

Ben Roderick, Nick Nakasian and the Patriots didn’t have any trouble scoring points, but stops were hard to come by during Saturday’s season-opening setback in Whitehall.

Roderick finished with 37 points while Nakasian hit four threes on the way to 25, but it wasn’t quite enough to keep pace with the Cardinals, who led 28-20 after a fast-paced first quarter.

The opening period proved to be the difference as the two teams were virtually even the rest of the way.

