DCS falls despite Snouffer’s double-double

The Delaware Christian girls basketball team started and finished well, but ran into some trouble in the middle two quarters during Thursday’s 46-34 setback at the hands of visiting Shekinah Christian.

The Eagles led 10-9 after the first quarter, but their edge didn’t last long. Shekinah outscored DCS (1-3) 15-6 in the second quarter and 16-10 in the third to build a double-digit lead it parlayed into the MOCAL win.

Lyssi Snouffer led the Eagles, as she has all season, with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Other top contributors included Abbi Maurer (10 rebounds, eight points), Anna Fuller (four points, two assists), Hannah Maurer (four points) and Nikki Snedden (three assists).

Despite being on the wrong end of the final score, Delaware Christian coach Jackie Boggs said she saw her team take strides in the right direction.

“We’re getting better each game,” she said. “I’m excited to see where we will be at the end of the season.”

The Eagles return to action Monday against host Gahanna Christian at 7:30 p.m.

