Pacers open league play with win

Toughness is a big part of the Delaware Hayes boys basketball team’s recipe for success.

Friday night against visiting Hilliard Darby, the league opener for both teams, the Pacers were the tougher team. Terin Kinsway finished with a monster night — 28 points and 18 rebounds — Addison Harvey dished out a team-best seven assists and Paul Burris and Nate Griggs had eight points apiece en route to a 59-45 win.

“Our defense, cohesion and toughness were outstanding tonight,” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “We are going to be more skilled than most of the teams we play, and less athletic. So, that leaves toughness. If we can be tougher than our opponents, it will go a long way.”

Hayes (1-3, 1-0) led 59-34 with 1:39 to go. Darby (1-2, 0-1) scored the last 11 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Buckeye Valley 66, River Valley 62

Clark Newland connected on eight of his 10 free throws and finished with a game-best 20 points to lead the Barons to a hard-fought league win Friday in Delaware.

BV (1-2) started strong and hung on late. They led 36-24 at halftime. The Vikings (0-2), meanwhile, made it a game thanks to a 22-13 fourth-quarter surge.

Austin Richard and Dylan Herbert backed Newland with 15 points apiece.

Westerville South 69, Olentangy 60

The Braves put together a pretty nice second half, outscoring the Wildcats 17-14 in the third quarter and 29-24 in the fourth, but couldn’t quite climb out of a 31-14 halftime hole Friday in Westerville.

Ryan Greggs scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter as Westerville South (3-0) built a lead it wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.

Alex Sieve led Olentangy (2-1) with 20 points while Sean Marks added 13 and Noah Gossett and Jerred Kinnaird chipped in 11 apiece.

Also: Big Walnut 56, Canal Winchester 50.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty bounced back from its first loss of the season — and the loss of standout Teegan Pifher — quite nicely, rolling to a 59-32 OCC win over visiting Olentangy Orange Friday in Powell.

“We rolled about 11 kids out there every quarter,” Patriot coach Sam Krafty said. “We’re kind of going to take the, ‘it takes an army approcach’ to replace Teegan, and tonight I could not be prouder of the effort that army gave.”

Liberty (3-1, 1-1) rolled out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Emma Humenay finished with five triples en route to a game-best 18 points while Kelly Levering had 10. The Patriots got 18 huge points off the bench, too, with Abigail Erickson accounting for half of them.

Alyssa Feeley led the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2) with nine points in the setback.

Westerville South 52, Olentangy 37

The Braves outscored the Wildcats 10-7 in the first quarter, but couldn’t keep the momentum on their sideline during Friday’s league loss in Lewis Center.

Westerville South (2-1) outscored Olentangy (3-3) 20-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Canal Winchester 49, Big Walnut 47, OT

A pair of late free throws proved to be the difference as the Indians hung on in overtime to hand the Golden Eagles their first loss of the season Friday night in Sunbury.

Katie Cochran led BW (4-1) with 16 points

Also: Hilliard Darby 50, Delaware Hayes 38.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-12.jpg

Liberty bounces back from 1st loss in big way