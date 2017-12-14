Pacer wrestlers power past Celtics 45-22

The Delaware Hayes wrestling team picked up a solid dual-meet win Thursday, knocking off host Dublin Jerome 45-22.

The Pacers got a boost from the five guys in their lineup that weigh between 152 and 195 as all five won, four by pinfall.

Jacob Henley pinned his opponent at 152, Corbin May won with a pin at the 5:12 mark of his 160-pound match, Mason Sutander won with a first-period pin at 170, Zane Hypes pinned the Celtics’ John Huber in 47 seconds at 195 and Jacob McCloskey won via a 6-2 decision at 182.

Other Hayes point producers included Zach Raquepaw (pin at 126), Zach Williams (pin at 138) and Robinson (forfeit win at 285).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dylan Herbert poured in a game-high 25 points — and the Barons put up 64 as a team — but it wasn’t enough to top host Clear Fork in MOAC action Thursday night.

The game was tight right up until the end. The teams were even at 18 after the first quarter and BV led 32-30 at the break, but Clear Fork got it back to 54-all by the end of three and outscored the Barons 17-10 in the fourth to seal a 71-64 win.

Clark Newland and Stone Foltz backed Herbert with 10 and eight points, respectively.

Chance Barnett led the Colts with 24 points.

GIRLS BOWLING

Buckeye Valley put together one of its best showings of the young season, rolling past visiting Galion 1,905-1,638 Thursday night.

“Tonight, the girls were locked in,” BV coach Madonna Wells said. “They relaxed and trusted what they saw, allowing them to move when needed to shot a nice team score.”

Fiona Tseng led the way with a 370 series (games of 186 and 184). Tara McClure was also steady, finishing with games of 158 and 150.

BOYS BOWLING

Matt Haywood led what was a solid showing from Buckeye Valley with a 352 series (games of 205 and 147), but Galion proved to be too much in the end Thursday night in Delaware.

The Barons, who also got a strong two-game total from Virgil Michael (347), fell 1,930-1,802.

“The boys improved tonight,” Wells said, “just not enough for a win. The team has been working hard and you can see the improvement, they just faced a very good Galion team.”

