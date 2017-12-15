Pleasant pulls away from BV 42-33

Hannah Cowan, Alaina Radcliffe and Tess Hughes combined for 26 points, but the rest of the team managed just seven as the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team fell to host Pleasant 42-33 in MOAC action Friday night.

Cowan led BV (4-3, 2-2) with 10 points while Radcliffe and Hughes added nine and seven, respectively.

Pleasant (5-2, 3-2) outscored Buckeye Valley 15-8 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Dublin Scioto 64, Delaware Hayes 51

The Pacers outscored the visiting Irish 30-29 in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough to pull them out of an early hole Friday in Delaware.

Scioto (2-4, 2-0) outscored Hayes (2-2, 0-2) 12-7 in the first quarter and 23-14 in the second to take a commanding 35-21 lead into the break.

Katie Smith led Hayes with 16 points.

Westerville North 34, Olentangy 27

The Braves had a second half to forget Friday in Westerville as they were outscored 23-5 en route to an OCC setback.

Olentangy (4-4, 1-2) led 22-11 at halftime, but Westerville North (3-5, 2-1) dominated the second half. The Warriors outscored the Braves 12-1 in the third quarter and 11-4 in the fourth.

Grace Pennington led Olentangy with 11 points while Alyssa Wright paced North with 10.

Westerville South 75, Olentangy Liberty 42

The Wildcats scored at least 15 points in all four quarters while the Patriots managed to hit 15 just once en route to a league loss Friday in Westerville.

Liberty (3-2, 1-2) trailed 39-21 at the half and never recovered. South (3-1, 2-0) won the third 21-6 to all but seal the deal.

Kennedy Kashmiry led the Patriots with seven points.

Westerville Central 46, Olentangy Orange 34

The Warhawks (5-0, 2-0) parlayed a 20-4 second-quarter surge into a league win over the Pioneers (1-5, 0-3) Friday in Lewis Center.

Taylor Myers led Orange with 12 points in the setback.

Also: New Albany 59, Big Walnut 51.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes stormed back late, cutting a 37-24 fourth-quarter deficit to a single point with 1:04 to play, but turnovers on its next two possessions killed the rally during a 46-38 loss to host Dublin Scioto Friday night.

The Irish (4-1, 1-0) made seven of their nine free throws in the final 49 seconds to seal the deal.

“I was proud of our kids for staying together and fighting, but playing tough for 32 minutes will continue to be our goal,” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “They showed a lot of fight getting back into it … but there is a winner and a loser. If we can eliminate turnovers next time, I like our chances.”

Terin Kinsway led the Pacers (2-4, 1-1) with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Victor Mwamba led Scioto with 15 points.

New Albany 52, Big Walnut 42

Big Walnut couldn’t get going until it was too late, falling to visiting New Albany in OCC action Friday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles (3-2, 1-1) scored 18 points in the final frame, but managed a combined 24 in the other three, including just five in the first.

Nathan Montgomery and Jordan Koebel led Big Walnut with 11 points apiece. Kegan Hienton was also steady, closing with 10 points in the loss.

Jake Warriner led New Albany (1-3, 1-1) with 14 points.

Westerville Central 60, Olentangy Orange 50

The Warhawks outscored the Pioneers 20-6 in the second quarter en route to an OCC win Friday in Westerville.

Westerville Central (4-1, 1-1) got a game-high 15 points from Josh McDaniel, including four three-pointers.

Jalen Bethel led Orange (5-1, 1-1) with 14 points.

