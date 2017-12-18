Pacers shine at Delaware Duals

The Delaware Hayes wrestling team had quite a weekend, winning four straight, including a 46-30 decision over Hilliard Davidson in the championship round, to take top honors at Saturday’s Delaware Duals.

The Pacers slipped past Northmor 36-35 in the first round of pool play, then picked up back-to-back wins over Amanda Clearcreek and Big Walnut in the second and third to punch a ticket to the first-place match.

Hayes beat the Aces 53-27 and the Golden Eagles 52-18.

“I was impressed with the boys’ toughness,” Delaware coach Josh Heffernan said. “We emphasized three things last week in practice: two were technical things and the third was toughness. The boys brought all three to the tournament.

We’re a young team. We start two seniors and two juniors … the other 10 are sophomores and freshmen. But what we lack in experience and technique, we made up for in toughness. Sometimes, in this sport, toughness is enough.

“We have a lot to work on, but I love this group’s attitude and effort.”

Hayes was led by freshman Tamas Elder (106), junior Jacob McCloskey (182) and senior Zane Hypes (195). All three went a perfect 4-0.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing eighth with an 0-4 record. The Golden Eagles, in addition to their loss to the Pacers, fell to Amanda Clearcreek 60-18, Northmor 54-16 and Bishop Hartley 34-33.

Big Walnut did have its share of highlights, though, as Bailey Munday (132/138) and Cole Foster (138/145) both finished a perfect 4-0.

Davidson (3-1) finished second in the final team standings while Northmor (3-1), Springboro (2-2), Amanda Clearcreek (2-2), Northmont (1-3) and Hartley finished in spots two through seven.

Buckeye Valley at Bull Dog Invitational

Cam Hurt and (126) and Ethan Szanati (113) won individual titles with solid performances at Saturday’s Bull Dog Invitational.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 1st at Liberty Classic; Olentangy 10th in North Canton Holiday Tournament.

