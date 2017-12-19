Barons pick up key league win over Wildcats

Senior Tess Hughes may have only scored two points, but it was the points she kept off the board that proved to be the difference in the game as the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team clipped host North Union 40-38 Tuesday night.

“Our defense won us that game,” BV coach Travis Stout said. “We only gave up 13 points in the first half and held them to seven in the fourth. We were up 39-38 and Tess took a charge on what would’ve been the go-ahead basket — Taylor Day made a runner in the lane — but Tess stepped in and wiped it out.”

Morgan Scowden then split a pair of free throws at the other end to account for the final margin.

“This was one of those games that makes you proud as a coach,” Stout said. “Not many teams go up there and get a win, but the girls played hard and executed the game plan. Buckeye Valley hasn’t knocked off North Union in girls basketball for a very, very long time, so this was huge.”

Buckeye Valley (5-4, 3-2) ended both halves well, outscoring North Union (5-2, 3-2) 18-7 in the second and 11-7 in the fourth. They trailed going into both quarters.

Hannah Cowan led BV with 12 points while Scowden finished with 10.

Day and Madison Ruhl had 11 points apiece for the Wildcats.

The Barons return to action Thursday against visiting Johnstown.

Liberty 75, Marysville 43

Liberty turned defense into offense in the second half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown against host Marysville, outscoring the Monarchs by a combined 54-29 margin in the third and fourth quarters.

The Patriots led 21-14 at the half.

Emma Humenay led Liberty (4-2) with 22 points. Sydney Englehart and Gina Santangelo were also solid, finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Next up, the Patriots will host Westerville North Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Worthington 56, Delaware Hayes 42

The Pacers (3-3, 0-3) hung around for most of the game, but the visiting Cardinals (5-0, 4-0) put it out of reach with a 22-11 fourth quarter Tuesday in Delaware.

Alexis Amabile led Hayes with 16 points.

