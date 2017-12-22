Wolves pull away from Pacers

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team just couldn’t find its way through the Worthington Kilbourne press in Friday night’s 61-46 loss in Delaware.

Kilbourne’s Maggie Crozier scored a game-high 28 points – a lot of which was defense that turned into offense thanks to the Wolves’ stifling press.

“We handled the ball very well against (Thomas Worthington) … a team that’s known for pressure,” Hayes coach Lou Tiberi said. “We tried multiple press-breakers and then they’d take it away and we’d try something else.”

It was something that Tiberi hadn’t seen from the Wolves in person or on film.

“We’d seen them four times on film and in person and (they had) never come out of the gate playing like that,” he said.

Crozier scored six points and assisted on Amya Harris’ three as the Wolves built a 15-3 lead to open the game. Arissa Maynard knocked down a pair of three-pointers for the Wolves to finish off the rally.

Hayes freshman Alexis Amabile came off the bench and knocked down two threes as part of a 9-0 run to get the Pacers within three.

“When we do things right – we’re fine. When we’re not panicked – we’re pretty good,” Tiberi said.

But, Kilbourne finished the opening period 6-0 and led 21-12. The Wolves outscored the Pacers by a point in the second quarter and led 33-23 at the break.

“But, when we get into panic-mode – the team speeds up,” Tiberi said. “We talk about the wheels coming off. It seems like when the wheels come off for us – it’s the wheels, both doors and the hood of the car.”

Piper Adkins, Rachael Bourget and Jordan Lantz each had baskets early in the third quarter to help the Pacers close within 36-29.

But, the Wolves finished the frame on an 18-4 run to blow it open and led 54-35.

“It was just kind of deflating,” Tiberi said. “We’d try different combinations out there and we got out-played at just about every spot tonight … including me.”

Kilbourne knocked down enough free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Hayes from getting back in it in the fourth.

Crozier finished a perfect 10-for-10 at the charity stripe and Reilly St. Myer added nine points for the Wolves (1-7, 1-4).

Lantz led the Pacers (3-4, 0-4) with 18 points, Amabile added 12 and Karli Theis chipped in six.

Next up, Delaware hosts Groveport-Madison in non-league action Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Olentangy 59, Westerville Central 49

Down 28-20 at the half, the Braves used a 21-6 third-quarter run to take control and notch a solid come-from-behind win over the previously unbeaten Warhawks Friday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy (5-4, 2-2) outscored Westerville Central (6-1, 2-1) 18-15 in the fourth to account for the final margin.

Jessica Nation led the Braves with 16 points while Grace Pennington and Molly Delaney finished with 14 and 13, respectively.

Olentangy Liberty 62, Westerville North 46

The Patriots got it done from deep, connecting on 14 of their 28 from beyond the arc to cruise to a solid league win over the visiting Warriors Friday night in Powell.

Liberty (5-2, 2-2) led 22-8 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Kennedy Kashmiry led the way with 18 points while Kelly Levering finished with 17. The duo combined for 10 threes — five each. Emma Humenay, who had three triples of her own, finished with 11 points to smooth out the squad’s top three.

Alyssa Wright had 18 points for Westerville North (3-7, 2-2).

Westerville South 44, Olentangy Orange 25

Taylor Myers had a team-best seven points, all coming from the free-throw line, but the Pioneers found points hard to come by en route to a league loss to the Wildcats Friday night in Westerville.

Westerville South (6-2, 3-0) outscored Orange (1-7, 0-4) 15-2 in the first quarter to set the tone.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

