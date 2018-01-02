Durbin, Blue Devils too much for Eagles

The Delaware Christian boys basketball team couldn’t overcome the tall odds it faced Tuesday night.

The Eagles just didn’t have the size to contend with a quality big man the likes of Danville’s Skylar Durbin, who scored 30 points, including 10 in the third quarter to help the Blue Devils roll to a 70-56 win in Delaware.

“We have no one his size,” DCS coach Jon Landrum said. “There’s nothing you can do.”

Danville used a 10-0 run in the second quarter, including four Durbin free throws and a basket, to go up 14. The Blue Devils led 43-29 at the break.

John Comer scored five points during a 7-0 run in the third that helped the Eagles close to within 49-38.

“I’m actually pretty encouraged tonight – I just don’t think we had the horses to play with them at this point … eventually we will,” Landrum said in reference to Nathan Stewart, Ike Hedges and Pryce Johnson – who are each out for various reasons.

“We went through a stretch earlier in the year where we were lucky to score 45 (points in a game),” he added. “We scored 61 in our last game and 56 tonight and they’re a pretty good defense. With Nathan Stewart or Pryce – it’s only going to get better.”

But, two quick Skyler Moore buckets started a 9-2 run for Danville and DCS never threatened again.

Dylan James knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 15 points, Moore added 11 and Corbin Hazen chipped in eight points for the Blue Devils (4-2).

Isaac Rindfuss led with 15 points, Curtis Bean came off the bench and scored 12 points and Ryan Manny added 10 for the Eagles (1-8).

“Curtis hit some shots in the second half,” Landrum said. “Ryan Manny is a good three-point shooter who didn’t score as much (in the second half), but they were face-guarding him. They took their best defender out of action (to guard Manny) for a long stretch of time. So, those are encouraging things.”

Next up, DCS is back in MOCAL action Saturday night at Gahanna Christian. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian started well, but a rough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome en route to a 45-36 loss to host Northridge Tuesday night in Johnstown.

The Eagles (1-5, 0-3 MOCAL) led 8-6 after the first quarter and 18-11 at the break, but Northridge used a 20-4 third-quarter surge to take control. Both teams scored 14 points in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

“They came out real aggressive on defense in the third quarter and we just didn’t handle it well,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said.

Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer led all scorers with 24 points. She also had 15 rebounds and three blocks in the setback. Other DCS scorers included Anna Fuller and Hannah and Abbi Maurer, who finished with four points apiece.

Abbi Maurer had eight rebounds to go with her points while Erin Bauslaugh chipped in a team-best three assists.

DCS returns to action Friday against visiting Northside Christian. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

Delaware Christian’s Curtis Bean, front, battles for a rebound with Danville’s Corbin Hazen (12) and Dylan James (3) during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_dcs.jpg Delaware Christian’s Curtis Bean, front, battles for a rebound with Danville’s Corbin Hazen (12) and Dylan James (3) during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. Delaware Christian’s Isaac Rindfuss (1) puts up a mid-range jumper during the first half of Tuesday’s game against visiting Danville. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_rindfuss.jpg Delaware Christian’s Isaac Rindfuss (1) puts up a mid-range jumper during the first half of Tuesday’s game against visiting Danville.

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Gazette Sports Editor Ben Stroup contributed to this report.

