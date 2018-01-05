Snouffer’s monster night paces DCS

All four returning starters scored in double figures as the Delaware Christian girls basketball team rolled to a 72-17 MOCAL win over Northside Christian Friday in Delaware.

“We shot well — 48 percent from the field and 88 percent from the free-throw line — and played much better defense tonight,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said.

Lyssi Snouffer had another monster night, finishing with 24 points, 22 rebounds, four steals and five assists. Other standouts included Anna Fuller (16 points, four steals), Abbi Maurer (12 points, seven rebounds, five steals, five assists) and Hannah Maurer (12 points, four rebounds).

The Eagles led 17-5 after the first quarter and owned a commanding 40-5 lead at halftime after blanking the visitors 23-0 in the second. They outscored Northside 16-6 in each of the final two quarters to smooth out the scoring summary.

Delaware Christian returns to action Tuesday at Columbus School for Girls. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

Big Walnut 79, Franklin Heights 15

Katie Cochran, Avery Schone and Abby Facemyer finished with 10 points apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to a lopsided win over visiting Franklin Heights Friday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut led 29-4 after the first quarter and only add to its advantage the rest of the way.

Rylee Bussen chipped in nine points and Erin Boehm added eight in the win.

Buckeye Valley 58, Galion 35

The Barons rolled out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a lopsided MOAC win over the visiting Tigers Friday in Delaware.

Morgan Scowden led BV with a couple three-pointers on the way to an 11-point night. Lisa Leienberger, Alaina Radcliffe and Cami Crawfrord were also steady, finishing with eight points apiece.

Next up, Buckeye Valley takes on host River Valley with first-place on the line. Tip is Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Hilliard Bradley 59, Delaware Hayes 43

Alexis Amabile poured in 13 points, but no other Pacer managed more than six during Friday’s league loss to the Jaguars in Hilliard.

Bradley led 30-22 at halftime and all but put the game out of reach with an 18-10 surge in the third quarter.

Also: Westerville Central 55, Olentangy Liberty 45; Olentangy 56, Olentangy Orange 50.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brody Lawhun led a group of nine different Golden Eagle scorers, knocking down five triples on the way to a 21-point night to lead Big Walnut to a convincing 71-29 OCC win over host Franklin Heights Friday in Columbus.

The Golden Eagles led 21-3 after the first quarter and 42-9 at the break.

Jordan Koebel backed Lawhun with 14 points while Kegan Hienton finished with nine.

Hilliard Bradley 51, Delaware Hayes 43

Nate Griggs poured in a game-high 20 points, including 17 in the second half, and Terin Kinsway added 13, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the first-place Jaguars Friday in Delaware.

Bradley made its move early, outscoring Hayes 11-5 in the first quarter and 13-6 in the second. The Pacers used a 16-10 third as part of a 32-17 second-half run to get back into the thick of things, but the Jags held on with a steady fourth.

Hayes missed the front end of a one-and-one and Bradley’s Isaiah Speelman promptly drained a three to make it a 48-43 game with about a minute left.

Westerville Central 66, Olentangy Liberty 53

Thomas Hickman scored a game-best 20 points to lead the Warhawks to a key OCC win over the host Patriots Friday in Powell.

Westerville Central, which was tied with Liberty, Olentangy Orange and Westerville North atop the league standings prior to the game, outscored the hosts 17-10 in the third quarter to balloon a four-point halftime edge to 11 with one quarter to play.

Ben Roderick led the Patriots with 18 points while Nick Nakasian and Jack Metzger added 11 apiece.

