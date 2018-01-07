Wildcats roll past Barons in MOAC showdown

Nine different Barons cracked the scoring column, but scoring wasn’t the problem for the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team Saturday at North Union.

Defense was.

The Barons allowed at least 16 points in all four quarters, including 24 in the second, on the way to a 78-57 MOAC loss to the Wildcats.

North Union led 18-12 after the first and 42-24 at the break. BV played pretty even with the hosts in the second half, but couldn’t cut into the deficit.

Dylan Herbert led Buckeye Valley (2-8, 1-4) with 17 points while Clark Newland finished with 12.

Preston Crabtree led the Wildcats (5-5, 2-4) with 18 points.

Next up, BV will take on visiting Watterson in non-league action Tuesday night. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty 62, Lexington 35

The Patriots started fast and finished strong en route to a lopsided non-league win Saturday in Lexington.

Liberty (4-4) outscored Lexington 21-8 in the first quarter to set the tone and, after outscoring the hosts by a combined five points in the second and third, closed the game with a 12-3 fourth-quarter run.

The Patriots’ Ben Roderick led all scorers with 20 points. Mitchell Kershner and Nick Nakasian also finished in double figures, closing with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Liberty returns to action Tuesday against host Gahanna. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman 69, Olentangy 56

The Braves had a slim 18-17 lead after a quarter, but were outscored in each of the final three on the way to a non-league loss Saturday in Dublin.

Coffman (11-0) outscored Olentangy (6-5) 17-13 in the second, 16-14 in the third and 19-11 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Sean Marks led a trio of Braves in double figures, finishing with 17 points. Alex Sieve and Adam Wiff, meanwhile, had respective totals of 12 and 10.

Dom Penn led the Shamrocks with 16 points.

It doesn’t get any easier for Olentangy, which hosts unbeaten Upper Arlington in its next game Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

McKenna Ford poured in a team-best 13 points and Taylor Myers added 10 to lead Olentangy Orange to a 43-41 non-league win over host Watterson Saturday in Columbus.

The victory snapped a nine game losing streak for the Pioneers (2-10), who return to action Tuesday against host Hilliard Davidson.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-3.jpg