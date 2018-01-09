Pacers snap OCC skid with win over Celtics

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to get the job done, outscoring host Jerome 22-11 to flip a late deficit into a 54-46 OCC win Tuesday night in Dublin.

The Pacers, who snapped a 17-game OCC-Cardinal Division losing streak with the victory, trailed 35-32 heading into the final eight minutes of action.

“We had a great fourth quarter,” Hayes coach Lou Tiberi said. “The girls played with poise down the stretch and were able to match up with them physically … they played with a toughness that we’d been lacking.”

The Pacers made 13 of their 16 free throws in the fourth quarter and cashed in on 18 of 22 overall.

Piper Adkins led Hayes with 13 points while Jordan Lantz added 12.

The Pacers will look to make it two wins in a row today against visiting Grove City.

Delaware Christian 39, CSG 34

Foul trouble forced the Eagles to play most of the third quarter with all but one returning starter – a quarter in which they didn’t score a single point – but it didn’t matter Tuesday night against host Columbus School for Girls.

Delaware Christian used a big first quarter to set the tone. It led 17-6 after eight minutes of action and 29-18 at the break.

CSG made up some ground in the third, but cut into its deficit by just four points despite pitching the shutout.

The hosts outscored Delaware Christian 12-10 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Abbi Maurer, the one starter who managed to stay out of foul trouble, finished with 9 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. Other DCS standouts included Lyssi Snouffer (12 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists) and Anna Fuller (10 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds).

The Eagles return to action Thursday against host Granville Christian.

Upper Arlington 64, Olentangy 43

The Golden Bears raced out to an 18-9 first-quarter lead and never looked en route to a win over the Braves Tuesday in Upper Arlington.

Grace Pennington led Olentangy with 13 points.

Olentangy Orange 34, Hilliard Davidson 32

The Pioneers picked up their second win in as many games, outlasting the Wildcats Tuesday in Hilliard.

Orange outscored Davidson 10-6 in the first quarter to build a cushion it parlayed into the win.

McKenna Ford led the Pioneers with 12 points.

Also: Westerville Central 42, Big Walnut 39; Gahanna 61, Olentangy Liberty 48.

