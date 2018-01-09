Balanced effort leads Braves past UA

The Olentangy boys basketball team put together one of its most complete games of the season Tuesday, getting double-figure scoring from four different players on the way to a 68-60 win over previously unbeaten Upper Arlington.

“We were very balanced tonight … the boys played their butts off,” Braves coach John Feasel said. “When we play four good quarters of basketball, we’re a pretty good team. Sometimes we play two or three, but when we play four, we can scare a lot of teams.

“Everyone contributed tonight. This was a team win from top to bottom.”

Olentangy trailed 51-50 before outscoring UA 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Sean Marks led the way with 18 points while Jerred Kinnaird and Alex Sieve finished with 16 apiece. Adam Wiff was also in double figures, closing with 11 points in the win.

Olentangy continues its huge week Friday when it hosts rival Olentangy Liberty at 7:30 p.m.

Westerville Central 50, Big Walnut 36

The Golden Eagles outscored the host Warhawks in the second half, but a slow start proved to be too much to overcome Tuesday night in Westerville.

Big Walnut trailed 27-11 after being outscored 17-5 in the second quarter.

Brody Lawhun led the Eagles with 11 points while Jordan Koebel had eight in the setback.

Watterson 65, Buckeye Valley 36

The Barons battled early, down by just a bucket after the first quarter, but the Eagles used a 23-7 second-quarter surge to build a cushion they maintained the rest of the way Tuesday in Delaware.

Dylan Herbert led BV with 12 points while Max Stokey added nine in the non-league loss.

Buckeye Valley gets back at it Friday against visiting Galion.

Gahanna 77, Olentangy Liberty 74

The Patriots led 57-52 after three quarters, but the host Lions outscored them 25-17 in the fourth to secure a hard-fought non-league win Tuesday in Gahanna.

Ben Roderick led Liberty with 23 points while Chase Rankin had a team-high 19 for Gahanna.

Hilliard Davidson 51, Olentangy Orange 45

Matt McCollum poured in a game-best 15 points and Bryson Lane added 12, but no other Pioneer finished with more than six points during Tuesday’s non-league loss to the visiting Wildcats.

Orange led 24-20 at halftime, but was outscored 31-21 in the second half.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-6.jpg