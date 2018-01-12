Taylor named Ohio Wesleyan assistant AD

Michael Taylor, director of the athletics center at Kenyon College, has been named assistant director of athletics for facilities, operations, and student development at Ohio Wesleyan University, it was announced by athletics director Doug Zipp.

“We are excited to have Michael join the OWU athletics team,” Zipp said. “He brings 10 years of experience in athletics operations from Kenyon and the North Coast Athletic Conference. In his new role, he will have a significant impact on the daily operations and he will have the opportunity to impact our student-athletes and the fan experience, and most importantly, he will be instrumental in working on our student-athlete retention initiatives.”

Taylor was named director of the Kenyon Athletic Center in July 2017 after working nearly 9 years as assistant director and coordinator for computer systems & technology. He served as the center’s interim director during the summer of 2012. While at Kenyon, Taylor coordinated hiring, scheduling, and payroll for the athletics center; provided job training; assisted with development, implementation, and administration of policies and procedures; and managed the community membership database.

He managed NCAC championships in men’s and women’s track & field, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s cross country, along with numerous state and regional swimming competitions. Taylor also has experience as operations director and building manager of the Ice Haus at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, and in client services with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Taylor is a 2002 graduate of Wright State University, where he majored in marketing & accounting. He is a native of Mansfield, Ohio.

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

