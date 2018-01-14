DCS handles Grove City Christian 47-33

The Delaware Christian girls basketball team braved the roads and made sure Saturday’s trip to Grove City was a successful one, outscoring Grove City Christian 17-7 in the fourth quarter to cruise to a 47-33 non-league win.

The Eagles’ Lyssi Snouffer was her usual self … only better. She finished with a career-high 32 points to go with 18 rebounds and four steals. The double-double was her 10th in as many games.

DCS was steady early, but didn’t put the game away until the fourth. Delaware Christian led 12-11 after the first quarter and, thanks to a 10-5 second, owned a 22-16 halftime edge.

Grove City Christian closed the gap a bit with a 10-8 third, but the Eagles were strong down the stretch to seal the deal.

Anna Fuller complemented Snouffer’s big night with a team-best five assists to go with five points and two boards. Other DCS standouts included Abbi Maurer, who finished with five points, five rebounds and two assists; Hannah Maurer, who collected six rebounds and two assists; Nikki Snedden, who had six rebounds and two points; and Erin Bauslaugh, who hit a three-pointer at the buzzer and hauled in three rebounds.

Delaware Christian, which has suddenly won three of its last four games, returns to action Tuesday night against visiting Madison Christian. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Xenia 67, Olentangy Liberty 60

