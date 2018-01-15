Kinsway, Lyles power Pacers to MLK Day win

Terin Kinsway poured in a game-best 24 points and Jwan Lyles added a double-double to lead the Delaware Hayes boys basketball team to a 64-49 win over Toledo Scott in the Martin Luther King Tip-Off Classic Monday afternoon at Toledo Waite High School.

Lyles was clutch on both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

“Jwan is very skilled and a great kid, and when his motor runs full tilt he gives us an added dimension,” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “He played a very physical game, finished through contact around the rim and moved well without the ball on offense.”

The Pacers were down 18-15 after the first eight minutes of action, but used a 36-18 run over the course of the middle two quarters to take control. Both teams scored 13 points in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Nate Griggs backed Kinsway and Lyles with 10 points of his own while Addison Harvey finished with seven points on the strength of a team-best two three-pointers.

Hayes returns to action Friday against host Hilliard Darby. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

