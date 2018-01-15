OWU’s Axelrod named to Bevo Francis Award watch list

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Nate Axelrod (Dublin/Coffman) was named to the Top 100 Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award, it was announced by Small College Basketball.

Axelrod, a 2-time All-America and North Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year selection, leads the NCAC in assists (7.1/game) and ranks second in the league in scoring (19.9 points/game).

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball (NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA). The award is presented by Small College Basketball, and named after Bevo Francis, a legendary scorer who twice averaged at least 48.0 per game during his career at Rio Grande College (now the University of Rio Grande).

WOMEN’S TRACK

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s track & field team was ranked No. 25 in the preseason NCAA Division III track & field team computer rankings, it was announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Ohio Wesleyan compiled a total of 32.15 points.

The computer rankings are based upon how individual performers would fare in a national championship setting using current performances.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

