Pacers pick up Senior Night win

The Delaware Hayes wrestling team is young, with freshmen and sophomores making up most of the starting lineup.

Thursday, though, was all about the seniors as Demeko Barnes, Sean Hazelton, Zane Hypes, Jacob Henley and Liam Rush were recognized as part of a Senior Night ceremony prior to the OCC dual against visiting Thomas Worthington.

“Truly a unique class,” Hayes coach Josh Heffernan said. “I’ll remember this class more for their character than anything else … just a great group of guys.”

Barnes was the only senior to pick up a win on the mat — pinning the Cardinals’ Mason Earliwine in the first-period to give his team its first points of the night — but it hardly mattered. The younger guys took care of the rest en route to a 45-27 win.

Hayes improved to 4-0 in the league, picking up key points thanks to the efforts of freshman Ryan Chupko and sophomores Corbin May and Mason Sutandar.

Chupko beat Thomas’ Ajae Sullivan 6-4, May pinned Hayden Glasgow in 3:32 and Sutandar forced Adam Craft to the mat in 45 seconds.

The rest of the Pacers’ points came from forfeits.

Big Walnut 41, Canal Winchester 27

The Golden Eagles handled their business during Thursday’s OCC dual, knocking off the visiting Indians.

Big Walnut was boosted by wins from Levi Piceno, Bailey Munday, Cole Foster, Ryan Coletta, Josh Halbakken, Max Lenz, Noah Mason and Tanner Daniels.

Olentangy 66, Westerville Central 12

The Braves dropped the first match of the night, but were next to unstoppable the rest of way as they rolled to an OCC dual-meet win Thursday night.

Olentangy, which improved to 2-0 in the league, padded its point total with a combined eight pins. Jacob Sherman, Ben Hall, Nick Varanelli, James White IV, Xander Gore, Avery Flanagan, Corey Hill and Colton Doup all forced their Warhawk opponents to the mat.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dylan Herbert and Clark Newland finished with 16 points apiece, but it wasn’t quite enough as host River Valley outlasted visiting Buckeye Valley for a 67-62 MOAC win Thursday night.

Austin Richard was also solid, closing with 14 points in the setback.

Buckeye Valley returns to action Saturday against visiting Clear Fork.

Also: Delaware Christian 47, Madison Christian 36.

