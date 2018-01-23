Braves handle Golden Eagles 49-44

The Olentangy boys basketball team didn’t exactly shoot the lights out, but it made more than enough plays to outlast visiting Big Walnut for a 49-44 non-league win Tuesday in Lewis Center.

The Braves made just four of their 20 shots from beyond the arc, but made up for it with defense.

“I thought the defense did a pretty nice job tonight,” Olentangy coach John Feasel said. “At times, we made it difficult on them. Now, we didn’t shoot the ball well, but in a way I like that … I like that we got a win on a night we didn’t shoot it well. We played good defense and beat a team that’s been pretty hot lately.”

The Braves led 17-13 after the first quarter and maintained a small edge most of the way.

Sean Marks led all scorers with 15 points, Alex Sieve added 11 and Austin Brown chipped in 11 in the win.

Jordan Koebel led BW with 13 points while Nathan Montgomery and Kegan Hienton added respective totals of 11 and 10.

Delaware Hayes 37, Thomas Worthington 20

The Pacers held the visiting Cardinals to five second-half points, and none in the third quarter, to nab a solid OCC win Tuesday in Delaware.

Hayes, already in control, closed the game with a perfect 8-for-8 effort at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Terin Kinsway led all scorers with 11 points. Nate Griggs and Paul Burris were also solid for the Pacers, finishing with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Ohio University recruit Ben Wight led Thomas Worthington, but was held to just nine points.

Marion Harding 50, Buckeye Valley 36

A power outage halted play when the teams met up earlier this month, but the host Presidents picked up right where they left off when play finally resumed Tuesday in Marion.

Harding, up big in the third quarter when the power went out, ended up outscoring Buckeye Valley 19-7 in the period en route to an MOAC win.

The Barons won the fourth 8-4 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Max Stokey led BV with 14 points while Dylan Herbert added 10.

Benjamin Logan 69, Delaware Christian 50

Ryan Manny scored 16 points, Pryce Johnson added 12 and Nathan Stewart chipped in 11, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell to host Raiders Tuesday night in Bellefontaine.

Benjamin Logan set the tone with a 17-4 first quarter.

Olentangy Liberty 62, Hilliard Davidson 51

Four different players scored in double figures as the Patriots parlayed a balanced effort into a non-league win over the Wildcats Tuesday in Powell.

Liberty trailed 18-14 after one, but outscored Davidson in each of the final three quarters.

Ben Roderick paced the Patriots with 17 points, Mitch Kershner added 14, Dan McFarland finished with 12 and Mitchell Okuley added 10 points in the win.

Also: Olentangy Orange 66, Dublin Coffman 62.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morgan Scowden poured in a game-high 20 points — half of which came from the free throw line — to lead Buckeye Valley to a solid 46-39 win over visiting Granville Tuesday in Delaware.

“She attacked the basket hard,” BV coach Travis Stout said. “We played all of our players tonight, too … 11 deep. It was a great team win.”

The Barons outscored the Blue Aces 12-3 in the third to take control. The game was tied at 19 at halftime.

Hannah Cowan backed Scowden with 10 points while Tess Hughes added nine in the win.

Thomas Worthington 64, Delaware Hayes 48

The Pacers led 18-16 after one, but couldn’t keep the momentum on their sideline as the host Cardinals rolled to an OCC win Tuesday night.

Thomas Worthington doubled up Hayes 24-12 in the second quarter to take control.

Delaware Christian 47, Columbus Academy 44

The Eagles finished the game 17-for-22 from the free throw line and used a 14-8 fourth quarter to rally past the host Vikings Tuesday in Gahanna.

Delaware Christian started well, leading 11-6 after one, but was outscored 10-7 in the second and 20-15 in the third to enter the final frame down three.

Lyssi Snouffer led the Eagles with a game-best 22 points — 12 of which came from the charity stripe — to go with 15 rebounds and two blocks. Abbi Maurer was also steady, finishing with nine points in the win, including her first two three-pointers of the season.

Dublin Coffman 86, Olentangy Orange 39

The Shamrocks led 28-6 after one and never looked back, rolling past the visiting Pioneers Tuesday in Dublin.

Coffman’s Jacy Sheldon led all scorers with 26 points while Alyssa Feeley had a team-best 10 for Orange.

Hilliard Davidson 55, Olentangy Liberty 50

The Patriots outscored the host Wildcats in each of the final three quarters, but couldn’t climb out of a 16-5 first-quarter hole Tuesday in Hilliard.

Kennedy Kashmiry led Liberty with 18 points while Emily Simon had a team-best 15 for Davidson.

