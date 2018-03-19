Habitat serving ‘Soups for Shelter’

The 16th annual Soups for Shelter event benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 in the St. Mary School Beitel Commons, 66 E. William St., Delaware.

According to press release issued by Habitat for Humanity, 100 percent of the proceeds from this year’s event will help the nonprofit organization break ground in 2018 on homes in both Delaware and Union counties.

As for the annual Soups for Shelter benefit dinner, area artists, schools and colleges have created over 400 handmade ceramic bowls for attendees to select from.

With bowl in hand, customers will be able to enjoy multiple bowls of soup and desserts, all of which have been donated by 24 local restaurants.

The press release states the Soups for Shelter event is one of Habitat for Humanity’s most successful fundraisers thanks to sponsorships from local businesses.

To date, Richwood Bank and Sullivan Builders are serving as Golden Spoon Sponsors, while the list of Wooden Spoon Sponsors includes First Commonwealth Bank, Auto Assets, Big Lots, Spring Preferred Wireless, Bundy Baking Solutions, Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, Linworth Lumber and Columbia Gas. Soup Spoon Sponsors to date include Scotts Miracle-Gro, Union County Rural Electric Cooperative, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Champion Feed and Pet Supply, the Tyree Family, the Sullivan Family, Spiralight Group, Marianne Hemmeter & Joe Schmansky, St. Mary Catholic Church, Evolution Security Solutions, Alert Lock & Key and Keller Williams Consultants, the Wyatt Team.

There is a $15 charge per ticket, which includes a handmade ceramic bowl (while supplies last), homemade soup, bread, dessert and a beverage. Children 10 years of age and younger eat for free.

Carryout orders will be available at the “Soups-to-Go” window, and the event will also feature a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing, both of which will close at 7 p.m.

Pictured with some of the bowls that will be available on Thursday, March 22 during Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties’ 16th annual Soups for Shelter event are members of the Soups for Shelter Committee. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/03/web1_Soup.jpg Pictured with some of the bowls that will be available on Thursday, March 22 during Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties’ 16th annual Soups for Shelter event are members of the Soups for Shelter Committee. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Event to raise funds for new homes in Delaware, Union counties