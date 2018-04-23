Local businesses help Hayes seniors

The 2018 class at Delaware Hayes High School is set to graduate next month. Students getting their caps and gowns is often a big realization that they are nearing completion of the biggest chapter in their lives to date. Several local businesses in Delaware have come together to ensure every student graduating this spring will be afforded their own caps and gowns.

When Kimberly Zoob, owner of Real Big Puppy on South Sandusky Street, learned of a number of students who were unable to pay for their caps and gowns, she sought out the assistance of the community to ensure those students were covered. A posting on the Delaware Merchants Facebook page was all it took, and within a day, over $1,250 was raised to cover every student in need of a cap and gown.

“When I was talking to people around town, it was the general sense that these kids had worked so hard for graduation, and no kid should have to go without having that proud moment or have to worry about the financial strain of purchasing a cap and gown,” Zoob said. “They earned it, and they deserve it. We should celebrate those moments in their lives. There will be enough hardships that come with the rest of their lives. If we can do one small thing to appreciate and support them, it was well worth it to us.”

The businesses who answered Zoob’s call include Garage 26, Sandusky Street Barber Shop, Delaware Antique Mall, Son of Thurman, The Greater Gouda, The Bare Bowl, The Strand Theatre, Opa, Fundamentals, Converse Insurance, Re/Max Allegiance and Whit’s. Two personal donations were also made from Ali Kahle, who volunteers at Main Street Delaware, and Delaware Economic Development Director Sean Hughes.

Said Zoob of what this says about her fellow businesses owners here in the community, “There is a great group of individuals who truly want to support their community and give back. We’re not just businesses here, we’re a part of the community. It’s really important for us to see that people are succeeding.”

Delaware Hayes’ graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Pictured is the Euclid Avenue entrance at Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware. Through donations from several Delaware businesses and individuals, Hayes seniors in need of a cap and gown won’t go without when graduation takes place on May 26. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_Hayes-3.jpg Pictured is the Euclid Avenue entrance at Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware. Through donations from several Delaware businesses and individuals, Hayes seniors in need of a cap and gown won’t go without when graduation takes place on May 26. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Donations help buy caps, gowns for those without

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.