Local students honored at awards breakfast

On April 26, eight area students were honored at the annual Delaware County Career Portfolio Recognition Breakfast at First Commonwealth Bank. Each student received a $250 cash award from their sponsoring organization and a plaque from the Delaware County Career Development Program.

The Career Portfolio is an individualized exit credential prepared by all the graduates of Big Walnut, Buckeye Valley, Delaware Area Career Center, Delaware Hayes, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange, Olentangy and Thomas Worthington high schools. One student from each school is chosen to be recognized by a panel of over 20 judges. These volunteer judges consist of community members, area businesses, Rotarians and educators.

The Career Portfolio is intended as a summary of a student’s achievements in high school and a blueprint for the immediate future. Students are encouraged to use their Career Portfolio in employment, college admissions, and scholarship interviews to help the interviewer get a more complete picture of the student’s background.

“We just completed the 19th year of this event,” said event coordinator Jennifer Ezell. “I believe that the entries get better every year. It amazes me to read about the career exploration, job shadowing, internship, and leadership experiences that our students have been experiencing in our region. We could not do it without our community partners, and I cannot begin to thank them enough.”

The 2018 Career Portfolio honorees are:

• Rebecca Fitch, Big Walnut High School – sponsored by the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce

• Sarah Lehner, Buckeye Valley High School – sponsored by Richwood Bank

• Nick Koren, Delaware Area Career Center and Westerville Central High School – sponsored by Manos, Martin, & Pergram Co., LPA

• Carolyn Moorman, Rutherford B. Hayes High School – sponsored by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce

• Sarah Marsh, Olentangy High School – sponsored by Willow Brook Christian Communities

• Natalie Amodeo, Olentangy Liberty High School – sponsored by the Greater Powell Area Chamber of Commerce

• Jackson Schiefelbein, Olentangy Orange High School – sponsored by United Way of Delaware County

• Rakiatu Bangura, Thomas Worthington High School – sponsored by Ohio Living Sarah Moore

Various Delaware County high school students pose together after being recognized at the annual Delaware County Career Portfolio Recognition Breakfast at First Commonwealth Bank. Pictured, left to right, are Nick Koren, Sarah Marsh, Jackson Schiefelbein, Natalie Amodeo, Rakiatu Bangura, Carolyn Moorman, Sarah Lehner and Rebecca Fitch. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_CareerPortfolio.jpg Various Delaware County high school students pose together after being recognized at the annual Delaware County Career Portfolio Recognition Breakfast at First Commonwealth Bank. Pictured, left to right, are Nick Koren, Sarah Marsh, Jackson Schiefelbein, Natalie Amodeo, Rakiatu Bangura, Carolyn Moorman, Sarah Lehner and Rebecca Fitch. Courtesy photo | Delaware Area Career Center