Police seeking information in bank robbery

The Delaware Police Department is still searching for the man officials say robbed the Huntington Bank on East William Street Monday afternoon.

Police report that around 4:30 p.m., an unknown man entered the Huntington Bank at 95 E. William St., Delaware, and robbed it before leaving the bank. Police searched for the man, including using police dogs from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Monday, but law enforcement officials were unable to locate the suspect.

Police report no one was harmed in the robbery.

Immediately following the robbery, the bank was surrounded by cruisers from the Delaware Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Delaware Police Department has released two photos of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photos to contact Detective Sgt. Mike Bolen at 740-203-1125.

The investigation was still ongoing Tuesday.

The last bank robbery in Delaware occurred in February 2017 when a man took a knife into the Chase Bank on North Sandusky Street and demanded cash. He was arrested minutes after the robbery and sentenced in May 2017 to three years in prison.

The Delaware Police Department posted this photo Monday afternoon and are asking the public for its help to identify this suspect who robbed the Huntington National Bank on East William Street. If you recognize this person, please call Detective Sgt. Mike Bolen at 740-203-1125. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_Suspect2.jpg The Delaware Police Department posted this photo Monday afternoon and are asking the public for its help to identify this suspect who robbed the Huntington National Bank on East William Street. If you recognize this person, please call Detective Sgt. Mike Bolen at 740-203-1125.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.