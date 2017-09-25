Delaware County Community Bulletin Board

TUESDAY

ARTS

Tuesday Knitters, 6:30 p.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury.

CIVIC

Delaware City Shade Tree Commission, 7 p.m. , City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St.

Genoa Township Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., 5111 S. Old 3C Highway.

Ostrander Board of Public Affairs, 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 19 S. Main St., Ostrander.

Washington Township trustees, 6 p.m., fire administration office, 6200 Eiterman Road, Dublin.

Westerville City Council work session, 7 p.m., municipal building, 21 S. State St.

GROUPS

American Legion Post 518 7 p.m., 194 E. High St., Ashley.

Business Networking International, 8 a.m., Delaware County Board of Realtors, 21 N. Sandusky St., Delaware, Wayne Horowitz, 614-304-1056, wayne@bni.com.

The MOMS Club of Sunbury business meeting Sunbury United Methodist Church, intersection of U.S. 36E/Ohio 37E and Ohio 3, Sunbury, 740-965-9830.

HEALTH

Walking Club, 10 a.m., Liberty Township/Powell YMCA, 7798 N. Liberty Road, 740-881-1058.

Parkinson’s exercise class, 11 a.m.-noon, Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way South, Dr. Robert Gardner, 614-799-0641.

LIBRARIES

Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive.

Time for Twos, 9:45 a.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive.

SUPPORT

AA daily meeting, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 740-363-4466.

Belle Avenue Food Pantry, 2-3:30 p.m., 162 Belle Ave., 740-369-4943.

Common Ground Free Store, open 6-9 p.m., 193 E. Central Ave., 740-369-3733.

Give It Away Group of N.A., 7-8 p.m., Ashley United Methodist Church, 214 E. High St.

Hole in the Doughnut Group, open literature/discussion AA, 8 p.m., All Shepherds Lutheran Church, 6501 U.S. 23, Lewis Center, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Open Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 166 North St., Ostrander.

Square Foot Group, open discussion AA, 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunbury Tuesday Night Footprints Group, Open big book discussion AA, 7 p.m., Sunbury Church of the Nazarene, 830 N. Ohio 61, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group, open big book AA, 7 a.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Support group for current and former victims of domestic violence, 7 p.m., call Turning Point, 1-800-232-6505, for location.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1095 has a meet and greet on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5-8 p.m. The event is hosted at all three Wendy’s restaurants in the city of Delaware. Franchise owner Joe Curran donates a percentage of each store’s profits during that time to the chapter.

WEDNESDAY

CIVIC

Delaware City Historic Preservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St., second floor.

Powell planning and zoning commission, 7 p.m., municipal building, 47 Hall St.

GROUPS

9 and 18 Hole Traveling Golf League, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., locations change, 740-369-5133.

Eagles FOE No. 376 bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m., 127 E. William St.

Introduction to Medicare. 6-7:30 p.m., Center for Older Adults, 800 Cheshire Road, 740-203-2358.

HEALTH

Fifty-Fifty Club Walking, 7:15 a.m., Royal American Links Golf Course, Miller-Paul Road.

Free Community Yoga Class, bring yoga mat, 7 p.m., Perfect Harmony Fitness, 2 1/2 N. Sandusky St., 740-513-6705.

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Historical Society Research Library and Nash House Museum, open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., Cryder Historical Center, 157 E. William St., delawareohio history.org.

SUPPORT

AA daily meeting, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 740-363-4466.

Clean and Sober Rotating format/last week open speaker AA, 8 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Common Ground Free Store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 193 E. Central Avenue, 740-369-3733.

GriefShare support group, 6:45 – 8:15 p.m., Genoa Baptist Church, room 218, 7562 Lewis Center Road, $15 workbook fee, call 740-965-5548, or on line at griefshare@genoachurch.org.

Ladies Night Women’s Group open discussion AA, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12259 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group Open chairman’s choice/last week speaker AA, 7 a.m., St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.