Delaware County Community Bulletin Board

WEDNESDAY

CIVIC

Delaware City Historic Preservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St., second floor.

Powell planning and zoning commission, 7 p.m., municipal building, 47 Hall St.

GROUPS

9 and 18 Hole Traveling Golf League, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., locations change, 740-369-5133.

Eagles FOE No. 376 bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m., 127 E. William St.

Introduction to Medicare. 6-7:30 p.m., Center for Older Adults, 800 Cheshire Road, 740-203-2358.

HEALTH

Fifty-Fifty Club Walking, 7:15 a.m., Royal American Links Golf Course, Miller-Paul Road.

Free Community Yoga Class, bring yoga mat, 7 p.m., Perfect Harmony Fitness, 2 1/2 N. Sandusky St., 740-513-6705.

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Historical Society Research Library and Nash House Museum, open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., Cryder Historical Center, 157 E. William St., delawareohio history.org.

SUPPORT

AA daily meeting, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 740-363-4466.

Clean and Sober Rotating format/last week open speaker AA, 8 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Common Ground Free Store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 193 E. Central Avenue, 740-369-3733.

GriefShare support group, 6:45 – 8:15 p.m., Genoa Baptist Church, room 218, 7562 Lewis Center Road, $15 workbook fee, call 740-965-5548, or on line at griefshare@genoachurch.org.

Ladies Night Women’s Group open discussion AA, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12259 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group Open chairman’s choice/last week speaker AA, 7 a.m., St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

THURSDAY

CIVIC

Delaware County Commission, 9:30 a.m., 101 N. Sandusky St.

GROUPS

American Legion Post 457, 7:30 p.m., 230 Otis St., americanlegionsunbury.com.

AmSpirit Business Connections Westerville Chapter, 7:30 a.m., Toukan and Co., 575 Charring Cross Drive, Westerville, Gary L. Smith, 614-890-0515, or westervilleamspirit.com.

Book Club, 10 a.m., Liberty Township/Powell YMCA 7798 N. Liberty Road, 740-881-1058.

Delaware Community Band rehearsal, seeking new members; call for information, 7 to 9 p.m., Dempsey Middle School band room, 599 Pennsylvania Ave., 740-816-6912.

Delaware How and Why Group of N.A., 7:30-9 p.m., Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road.

Delaware Noon Kiwanis Club, 11:45 a.m., 66 N. Sandusky St., Delaware, delawarekiwanis.com.

Exercise class, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Olentangy Area Senior Citizens, North Orange Community Building, Gooding Boulevard.

Friendship Fellowship Group Open speaker AA, 7:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 385 E. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Poetry and Creative Writing, 7-9 p.m., Choffey’s Coffee, 17 W. Winter St.

Rotary Club of Powell, 7:30 a.m., Bridgewater Banquet and Conference Center, 10561 Sawmill Parkway, Steve Ussery, 614-764-8993, or olentangyrotary.org.

Senior Citizens lunch bunch, lunch followed by cards and games, 12:15 p.m., Tri-Township fire hall, 495 U.S. 36/Ohio 37E.

Sunbury Safe Haven Group Open rotating format AA, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12259 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group Open 12 & 12 AA, 7 a.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Teen Leaders Club for 11- to 17-year-olds, 6-7 p.m., Delaware Community Center YMCA, 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware, 740-203-3051 or rhanafin@ymcacolumbus.org.

Thursday Noon Big Book AA, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

TOPS weight loss group, 5:45 p.m., William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Georgeanna Mills, 740-881-4497, or tops.org.

HEALTH

Walking Club, 10 a.m., Liberty Township/Powell YMCA, 7798 N. Liberty Road, 740-881-1058.

Willpower Discussion Group, 7-8 p.m., Delaware Community Center YMCA, Conference Room, 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware, 740-203-3051 or rhanafin@ymcacolumbus.org.

LIBRARY

Delaware County Genealogical Society research assistance, 10-11:45 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., Local History, Genealogy Room, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., 740-369-4375.

Family story time, 10 a.m., Wornstaff Memorial Public Library, 302 E. High St., Ashley, 740-747-2085.

Laugh & Learn, ages 4–6, 10:30 a.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive.

Wiggles & Giggles, for 3-year-olds, 9:45 a.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive.

SUPPORT

Common Ground Free Store, open 6-9 p.m., 193 E. Central Avenue, 740-369-3733.

Delaware How and Why Group of N.A., 8 p.m., Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, www.naohio.org.

Friendship Fellowship Group open speaker AA, 7:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 385 E. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunbury Safe Haven Group open rotating format AA, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12259 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group open 12 & 12 AA, 7 a.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

The Open Table (food pantry), 7-8:30 p.m., Grace Point Community Church, 2393 Peachblow Road, Lewis Center, 740-548-7718 or gracepoint.cc.

Thursday Noon Big Book AA, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

“Winter Street Diner” free dinner 6-7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St., 740-363-1205.