Delaware County Community Bulletin Board

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Perkins Observatory program, reservations recommended, 8 p.m., Perkins Observatory, 3199 U.S. 23. Cost: Door prices: $10 adults, $8 for children age 3-17; $8 for seniors age 62 and older, 740-363-1257 or perkins-observatory.org.

GROUPS

Fifty-Fifty Club walking, 7:15 a.m., Royal American Links Golf Course, Miller-Paul Road.

Gym and Swim Time, 9:30-11:30 a.m. , Delaware Community Center YMCA, gym/pool, 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware, 740-203-3051 or rhanafin@ymcacolumbus.org.

Rock Climbing Club, 6-9 p.m. , Delaware Community Center YMCA, 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware, 740-203-3051 or rhanafin@ymcacolumbus.org.

SUPPORT

AA daily meeting, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 740-363-4466.

Belle Avenue Food Pantry, 2-3:30 p.m., 162 Belle Avenue, 740-369-4943.

Celebrate Recovery, 12-step group, 7 p.m., Genoa Baptist Church, 7562 Lewis Center Road, celebraterecovery@genoachurch.org.

Dining Room, community meal for those in need, 6:30-7 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St.

Happy to be Sober Group, open Speaker AA, 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group, open discussion AA, 7 a.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

SATURDAY

GROUPS

Herbal Study Group, 9-11 a.m., Stratford Ecological Center. Cost: $10/year, 740-363-2548, secvolunteer@aol.com or stratfordecologicalcenter.org.

Walk with a Doc, 1-mile walk, 8:30 a.m., Highbanks Park at Big Meadows Picnic Area, walkwithadoc.org.

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Genealogical Society research assistance, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Local History, Genealogy Room, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., 740-369-4375.

SUPPORT

Common Ground Free Store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 193 E. Central Avenue, 740-369-3733.

Dawn Group, open discussion AA, 7:30 a.m., Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Safe Haven Group of N.A., 7-8 p.m., Londontown Apartments Community Room, 300 Chelsea St.

Winter Street Group, open speaker AA, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

SUNDAY

GROUPS

AMVETS Post No. 3, 11 a.m., 246 London Road.

Delaware Youth Chess Club, anyone in grades 1-12 welcome, 2-4 p.m., Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St.

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Genealogical Society research assistance, 1-4:30 p.m., Local History, Genealogy Room, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., 740-369-4375.

Delaware County Historical Society Research Library and Nash House Museum, open 2-5 p.m., Cryder Historical Center, 157 E. William St., delawareohio history.org.

SUPPORT

Never Too Young to be Sober, Open rotating format/last week discussion AA, 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunbury Breakfast Group, Open speaker AA, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 232 Otis St., Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunday Serenity Group, Open speaker AA, 7 p.m., William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.