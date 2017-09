Delaware County Community Bulletin Board

SATURDAY

GROUPS

Herbal Study Group, 9-11 a.m., Stratford Ecological Center. Cost: $10/year, 740-363-2548, secvolunteer@aol.com or stratfordecologicalcenter.org.

Walk with a Doc, 1-mile walk, 8:30 a.m., Highbanks Park at Big Meadows Picnic Area, walkwithadoc.org.

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Genealogical Society research assistance, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Local History, Genealogy Room, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., 740-369-4375.

SUPPORT

Common Ground Free Store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 193 E. Central Avenue, 740-369-3733.

Dawn Group, open discussion AA, 7:30 a.m., Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Safe Haven Group of N.A., 7-8 p.m., Londontown Apartments Community Room, 300 Chelsea St.

Winter Street Group, open speaker AA, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

SUNDAY

GROUPS

AMVETS Post No. 3, 11 a.m., 246 London Road.

Delaware Youth Chess Club, anyone in grades 1-12 welcome, 2-4 p.m., Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St.

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Genealogical Society research assistance, 1-4:30 p.m., Local History, Genealogy Room, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., 740-369-4375.

Delaware County Historical Society Research Library and Nash House Museum, open 2-5 p.m., Cryder Historical Center, 157 E. William St., delawareohio history.org.

SUPPORT

Never Too Young to be Sober, Open rotating format/last week discussion AA, 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunbury Breakfast Group, Open speaker AA, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 232 Otis St., Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunday Serenity Group, Open speaker AA, 7 p.m., William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

MONDAY

ARTS

Delaware Community Chorus rehearsal, by audition only, 7-9 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the Undercroft, 45 W. Winter St., Delaware, 740-833-5909 or delawarechorus.org.

Sweet Adelines rehearsal, prospective members welcome, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St., new location, 740-362-9375 or ohioheartlandsings.org.

CIVIC

Delaware County Commission, 9:30 a.m., 101 N. Sandusky St.

Delaware Rotary, noon, Center for Older Adults, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, Fran Veverka, 740-203-2001, or delawarerotary.org.

Harlem Township Zoning Commission, 7:30 p.m., 3883 Ohio 605S.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 p.m., 7761 Liberty Road.

Ostrander Village Council, 7 p.m., Ostrander Community Center, 19 S. Main St., Ostrander.

Porter Township Zoning Appeals, 7:30 p.m., township hall, 12826 McKay St., Olive Green. Meetings held as needed; call 740-965-3889 before attending.

GROUPS

Card Club, 10:15 a.m.-noon, Delaware Community Center YMCA, 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware, Roger Hanafin, 740-203-3051 or rhanafin@ymcacolumbus.org.

Delaware Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 N. Franklin St., Delaware, call Charlotte, 740-666-7864.

MOMS Club of Delaware, 10 a.m., Delaware Highpoint Nazarene, 795 Pollock Road, Delaware, MOMSClubofDelaware@hotmail.com.

Mom’s Club, 12:30 p.m., Liberty Township-Powell YMCA, 7798 N. Liberty Road, 740-881-1058.

Ostrander Horseshoe Club, 6 p.m., locations change, Mike Byer, 740-666-1641.

VFW Post 3297, 7 p.m., 481 S. Sandusky St.

HEALTH

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1235, 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Water St., Prospect, Kendra Martin, 740-494-2819, or tops.org.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 372, 5:30 p.m., Old Stone Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 41 Hodges Road off Ohio 37, Lisa Gillen, 740-387-8620 or tops.org.

SUPPORT

AA daily meeting, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 740-363-4466.

I Qualify Group of N.A., 8-9 p.m., Londontown Apartments Community Room, 300 Chelsea St.

Mobile Food Market, noon-1 p.m., Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, 740-273-0368.

Sunbury Friends Living Sober Group, open speaker AA, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12259 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group open discussion AA, 7 a.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.