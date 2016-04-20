Autopsy details stabbing, gunshot deaths of Chicago family

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of six people killed in February in a Chicago home suffered 42 knife wounds and a woman was shot six times, new autopsy reports show.

Maria Herminia Martinez, 32, had four bullet wounds to her head and gunshots to each of her hands, and Noe Martinez Sr., 62, had 42 knife wounds all over his body, the Cook County medical examiner’s reports released Tuesday show, according to the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/1SkiIet ).

The bodies of four adults and two children, ages 10 and 13, were found Feb. 4 on the city’s South Side. Police have said they are investigating but haven’t publicly identified any suspects. The autopsy reports said two small-caliber bullets and a fragment were recovered from Herminia Martinez’s body.

The documents also found that her 13-year-old son, Leonardo Cruz, was stabbed in his head, cheek, neck and shoulder. His body was found near a living room fireplace with a textbook, ruler and pencil nearby.

Martinez Sr. was stabbed in his left hand, neck, chest, groin and left leg. He was found wearing an unzipped black winter jacket with a pocketknife nearby in a front hallway.

Autopsies for the other three victims were previously released. Rosaura Martinez, 58, was stabbed five times in the abdomen, had a cut across her face and arteries in her neck were slashed. She was wearing pajamas and her hands were badly cut and her left wrist dislocated.

Alexis Cruz, 10, was found stabbed repeatedly and left on an area rug not far from a book bag filled with drawings. He suffered three wounds to his heart and wounds to his lung and liver.

The body of Noe Martinez Jr., 32, was marked with knife wounds and he was found battered on his head.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/