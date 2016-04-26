Trump, Clinton aim for sweeps of Northeastern primaries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donald Trump is aiming for a sweep of all five Northeastern states holding primaries Tuesday, leaving his rivals pinning their hopes of stopping the Republican front-runner on a fragile coordination strategy in the next rounds of voting.

For Democratic leader Hillary Clinton, wins in most of Tuesday’s contests would leave little doubt that she’ll be her party’s nominee. Rival Bernie Sanders’ team is sending mixed signals about his standing in the race, with one top adviser suggesting a tough night would push the Vermont senator to reassess his bid and another vowing to fight “all the way to the convention.”

Clinton is already looking past Sanders, barely mentioning him during recent campaign events. Instead, she’s deepening her attacks on Trump, casting the billionaire businessman as out of touch with Americans.