BC-AP News Digest 3 am

CHINA-ALIBABA-ANTI-COUNTERFEIT GROUP – An investigation by The Associated Press has found that the president of an influential U.S. anti-counterfeiting group criticized over making Alibaba a member owns stock in the Chinese e-commerce giant and has ties to a key Alibaba vice president. By Erika Kinetz and Desmond Butler. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

LGBT RIGHTS-WHITE HOUSE – The Obama administration directs public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 610 words, photos.

LGBT RIGHTS-FOLKS BACK HOME – ‘Folks back home’ in lawmakers’ backyards give legislative leaders high marks but offer varying views on a law limiting protections for LGBT people. GOP leaders have cited the support of their constituents in defending the law. By Jonathan Drew and Tom Foreman Jr. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 5 a.m., photos.

BRAZIL-POLITICAL CRISIS – The new acting president is calling for unity in Brazil, while the leader just suspended by the Senate is vowing to fight what she calls a coup, underscoring the deep political polarization in Latin America’s most populous nation. By Jenny Barchfield and Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 850 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Developing. With AP EXPLAINS-BRAZIL IMPEACHMENT – Brazil president impeached, now what? (sent).

DEM 2016 – Pressure is mounting on Bernie Sanders to end his campaign for president, with Democratic Party leaders raising alarms that his continued presence in the race is undermining efforts to beat Donald Trump this fall. By Lisa Lerer and Ken Thomas. SENT: 910 words, photos. With CAMPAIGN 2016 – Trump wins over Capitol Hill critics (sent).

LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH – Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says that its top military commander Mustafa Badreddine was killed in neighboring Syria, a huge blow to the Shiite group which has played a significant role in the conflict next door. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 650 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing.

IRAQ-FOOTBALLER – Those wounded in Iraq’s constant stream of bombings face a dilapidated health care system that is often unable to treat long-term injuries. Salam Hussein was left paralyzed in his arm and leg in a bombing at a football stadium where he was playing — and his father, once his coach, now has to act has his physical therapist. By Ali Abdul-Hassan. SENT: 640 words, photos.

OBIT-WORLD’S OLDEST PERSON – World’s oldest person dies in New York at age 116. SENT: 330 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-MH17-BABY BORN – Australian couple whose 3 children died on MH17 welcome baby. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SOLAR PLANE – Solar plane on global trip completes Arizona-to-Oklahoma leg. SENT: 340 words, photo, video. UPCOMING: Developing.

KATHERINE DUNN-OBIT – “Geek Love” author Katherine Dunn dead at 70. SENT: 370 words, photos.

TV-ABC-STRAHAN – Michael Strahan co-hosts his final daytime talk show with Kelly Ripa on Friday. SENT: 130 words, photo.

OBAMA-NORDIC SUMMIT – President Obama meets with the leaders of five Nordic countries at the White House for a summit on security, environmental and refugee issues. SENT: 400 words, photos. UPCOMING: 550 words after 9 a.m. welcome.

CONGRESS-DRUG ABUSE – Lawmakers have an election-year incentive to show they’re tackling a problem — opioid abuse — that’s killing people in America’s biggest cities and smallest towns. SENT: 630 words. UPCOMING: 700 words after late afternoon votes.

TURKEY-KURDS – Turkey’s military says eight military personnel have died in clashes with Kurdish rebels and in a subsequent helicopter crash. SENT: 260 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION – President Danilo Medina appears to be coasting toward re-election Sunday amid a booming economy, a far cry from his early days in office when violent protests erupted over his economic policies. SENT: 650 words, photos.

ELEMENTARY STUDENTS HANDCUFFED – Before police arrested elementary schoolchildren for bullying another child last month, one police officer tried to stop it. But no one changed course. Those decisions led to a national furor over the handling of juveniles and triggered a local effort to make improvements. UPCOMING: 900 words by 5 a.m., photos.

GEORGE ZIMMERMAN-PISTOL – An online gun auction website yanks George Zimmerman’s ad to sell the pistol he used to kill unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, saying it wanted no part in the deal, but a second site offers to post it. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS – Arkansas is running out of time to put eight prisoners to death before one of its lethal drugs expires next month, even if the state Supreme Court gives a quick green light after hearing an inmate challenge next week. SENT: 620 words.

PHOENIX AIRPORT-BAG SCREENING – A screening system problem that caused more than 3,000 checked bags to miss their outbound flights in Phoenix is fixed, officials with Transportation Security Administration say. SENT: 420 words, photos.

HOTEL BEES – Aware of the well-publicized environmental threats to honeybees that have reduced numbers worldwide, several SF hotels build hives on their rooftops. UPCOMING: 300 words by 5 a.m., photos, video.

FACEBOOK-TRENDING TOPICS – The social media giant pulls back the curtain on how its Trending Topics feature works, a reaction to a report that suggested Facebook downplays conservative news subjects. By Technology Writer Mae Anderson. SENT: 490 words, photo.

MICROBE PROJECT-WHITE HOUSE – The White House is beginning a major project to better understand the communities of microbes that are crucial to the health of people and the planet. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 580 words.

CELEBRITIES-NYC LIVING – When famed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates backed away from moving into a Brooklyn brownstone, he gave voice to celebrities’ qualms about city living. SENT: 730 words.

OLY–DOPING-MEDAL UPGRADES – Only moments after he learned his bronze medals might become silvers because of the Russian doping scandal, US bobsledder Steven Holcomb got another surprise: Drug-testers were knocking, looking for a sample. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 550 words, photos. With WADA MEETING – Russia, Kenya track teams may miss Rio after doping rulings (sent).

