The Latest: Huddle, Infeld, Hall qualify for Rio in 10,000

The Latest on the Olympics ahead of the Rio Games (all times local to Rio de Janeiro):

3:40 p.m.

QUALIFICATION ALERT: Molly Huddle, Emily Infeld and Marielle Hall have qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in the 10,000 meter run.

3:30 p.m.

Connor Jaeger qualified fastest for the 1,500-meter freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

His time of 14 minutes, 58.59 seconds for the 15-lap race made Jaeger the only swimmer to break 15 minutes. Jordan Wilimovsky was second fastest in 15:05.89.

Wilimovsky is already going to Rio to compete in the 10-kilometer open-water race. Sean Ryan, also headed to Rio for the 10K, failed to qualify in the 1,500 free.

Also advancing to Sunday’s eight-man final was Michael McBroom, third quickest in 15:07.42.

1:55 p.m.

Missy Franklin is trying to put a positive spin on her disappointing performance at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Franklin competed in seven events and won four golds medals at the London Games four years ago.

At the most, she’ll have only three events in Rio. Franklin qualified for the 200-meter freestyle, and she’s going for a spot in the 200 backstroke Saturday night. In addition, she’ll swim on the 4×200 freestyle relay.

Franklin says she hasn’t sat in the stands at an international meet since 2011 but she’s looking forward to it. She says “it might be really nice to go to an Olympics and really enjoy the experience instead of swimming so much.”

1:20 p.m.

Madison Kennedy was prepping for a television interview when the cameraman gave her a gentle nudge and motioned toward her nose.

He thought it was a drop of water. Actually, it’s a nose ring. Kennedy jokes that that her mother “loves it too. She always says it looks like a booger.”

Kennedy was top qualifier in the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle, putting her a step closer to qualifying for her first Olympics.

1:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Beisel is swimming in a lot of pain at the U.S. Olympic trials.

The two-time Olympic medalist broke her left pinky finger when she collided with another swimmer in the training pool. Beisel initially had a shot to lessen the pain, but that’s worn off and she prefers to maintain her feel in the water when she’s competing.

So the finger is taped up and she’s competing in “excruciating” pain — especially when she puts her hand on the wall.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Beisel, who was hospitalized with a stomach virus shortly before coming to Omaha, Nebraska. She still managed to qualify for the Olympics in the 400-meter individual medley, and she’s in the final of the 200 backstroke Saturday night.

12:30 p.m.

Madison Kennedy has qualified fastest in the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Already the top-ranked American in the event, the 28-year-old sprinter from Avon, Connecticut, swam 24.52 seconds in the preliminaries Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Simone Manuel was second quickest in 24.57, followed by Abbey Weitzel in 24.58 and Olivia Smoliga in 24.78.

Also advancing to the evening semifinals are Dana Vollmer, Amanda Weir and Lia Neal.

Kennedy is trying to make her first Olympic team. Manuel, Weitzel, Smoliga, Vollmer, Weir and Neal already are going to Rio.

Jessica Hardy, who won the 50 free at trials four years ago, wasn’t among the top 16 qualifiers.

7:30 a.m.

Paralympic long jump champion Markus Rehm will not be seeking selection for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, after all.

Rehm, a right leg amputee, was aiming to become the second athlete with a carbon-fiber prosthesis to compete at the Olympics and Paralympics after now-disgraced South African runner Oscar Pistorius in 2012.

The IAAF announced his decision after Rehm met on Friday with IAAF General Secretary Jean Gracia and agreed to join a working group on the use of prostheses in competition, with the aim of changing rules to allow athletes with prostheses to compete in future world championships.

To become eligible for the Olympics, Rehm had to prove that his prosthesis gives him no advantage over other athletes. A study he commissioned on the issue was inconclusive.