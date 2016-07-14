The Latest: Arson destroys Civil War governor’s mansion

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — The Latest on fire destroying Civil War governor’s mansion in Louisiana (all times local):

2 p.m.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says arson destroyed an antebellum plantation house that served as the governor’s mansion for nine months during the Civil War — and damaged a museum less than a mile away.

Chief Deputy Brant Thompson says the Old Governor’s Mansion in Opelousas (op-uh-LOO-suhs) burned to the ground.

But he says the fire at the Louisiana Orphan Train Museum apparently burned out fairly quickly. He says museum workers found fire damage when they arrived for work Thursday morning.

The Orphan Train Museum commemorates the trains that brought abandoned or homeless children from New York to rural homes from 1854 to 1929.

Opelousas is located 55 miles west of Baton Rouge. It was Louisiana’s capital for about nine months in 1862 and 1863, after Union troops held Baton Rouge. When Union troops took Opelousas in 1863, the capital moved to Shreveport, in northwest Louisiana.

___

1:55 p.m.

Fire has destroyed an antebellum plantation house that served as the governor’s mansion for nine months during the Civil War.

Fire officials from the city of Opelousas (op-uh-LOO-suhs) tell news outlets the fire broke out early Thursday.

Opelousas is located 55 miles west of Baton Rouge. It was Louisiana’s capital for about nine months in 1862 and 1863, while Union troops held Baton Rouge.

Gov. Thomas O. Moore lived and had his headquarters in the building.

Authorities say nobody was in the Old Governor’s Mansion when the fire began.

Preservationists of St. Landry President James Douget (doh-gay) says it had been vacant for a couple of years, during renovations. He says various owners had lived there before that.

He says he went to the house Thursday and “saw one of Louisiana’s treasures in ashes.”

___

This story has been corrected to show renovations began about two years ago, not November.