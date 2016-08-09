The Latest: French canoer’s win ends Slovakian domination

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Latest on the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

France’s Denis Gargaud Chanut paddled his way to gold at the Rio Olympics, ending a two-man stranglehold in men’s canoe slalom that dated to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Slovakia’s Michal Martikan and France’s Tony Estanguet had won every gold medal in men’s C1 since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but Estanguet retired and Martikan failed to make the Slovakian team.

Gargaud Chanet qualified third and covered the churning course in 94.17 seconds to beat Slovakia’s Matej Benus by 0.85 seconds.

Japan’s Takuya Haneda captured bronze and began weeping in his canoe after the final paddler went past the finish line to secure his medal.

___

4 p.m.

Defending champions Michael Jung of Germany and Sam FBW won a second successive gold medal in eventing, with another clear round in the showjumping.

Jung, who had picked up no penalties in the cross-country phase or the first jump Tuesday, had another perfect round to become only the third rider in Olympic history to win back-to-back individual gold medals.

He is also the only rider to have finished on his dressage score in the Olympics — and already achieved that feat in London, four years ago.

Nicolas Astier and Piaf de B’Neville added individual silver to the team gold they won with France earlier in the day.

Phillip Dutton of the United States, who had come to thin one fence of an individual medal in every major championship since 1994, won bronze on Mighty Nice.

___

4 p.m.

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza has been upset in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament by 37th-ranked Monica Puig of Puerto Rico.

Puig routed the third-seeded Spaniard 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday.

After beating Serena Williams in the final at Roland Garros for her first major title, the 22-year-old Muguruza lost in the second round at Wimbledon. She had 29 unforced errors to 15 winners Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Puig has never been past the fourth round at a Grand Slam.

___

3:55 p.m.

Penny Taylor turned in the best performance of her Olympic career, scoring 31 points Tuesday to help Australia take down France 89-71.

The 35-year-old Taylor plays with the Phoenix Mercury and is retiring from women’s basketball after the WNBA season ends and wants to go out a winner.

Taylor opened the second with a 3-pointer and a three-point play to start a 15-0 run to take control and led 46-29 at halftime. The three-time Olympian hit her first seven shots and came off the bench whenever France threatened to trim Australia’s lead under double digits.

It was a big win for the Aussies against the team that beat them in overtime in the 2012 London Games and keeping them from the silver medal.

___

3:50 p.m.

FAILED TO QUALIFY: In the biggest surprise of the swimming preliminaries, defending Olympic champion Daniel Gyurta of Hungary failed to qualify in the 200-meter breaststroke.

Gyurta’s time of 2 minutes, 11.28 seconds landed him in 17th. He missed out on the last available spot for the 16-man semifinals by two-hundredths of a second. He won gold in the event four years ago in London.

The top qualifier was Anton Chupkov of Russia in 2:07.93. His teammate Ilya Khomenko advanced in fourth.

Americans Kevin Cordes and Josh Prenot also moved on.

___

3:45 p.m.

Britain has qualified fastest for the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay in the Olympic pool.

Stephen Milne, Robbie Renwick, Dan Wallace and Duncan Scott posted a time of 7 minutes, 6.31 seconds in the heats.

The U.S. team of Clark Smith, Jack Conger, Gunnar Bentz and Ryan Lochte was second quickest in 7:06.74. Lochte was competing for the first time in Rio. He figures to return for the nighttime final, joined by three new teammates.

Russia advanced in third in 7:06.81.

___

3:45 p.m.

Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain is the top qualifier in the women’s 200-meter butterfly heats.

Her time of 2 minutes, 6.64 seconds leads 15 other swimmers into the semifinals Tuesday night.

U.S. teammates Hali Flickinger and Cammile Adams tied for the second-fastest time of 2:06.67 while swimming in different heats.

Belmonte earned bronze in the 400 individual medley on the first day of the swimming competition.

___

3:20 p.m.

Pele hopes to make an appearance at the closing ceremony for the Rio Olympics.

The soccer great, who has been in poor health, tweeted Tuesday: “I am continuing my physiotherapy and focused on joining you for the closing festivities on August 21. I love you! #olympics”

Pele was the preferred choice of organizers to light the cauldron during the opening ceremony, but he first said sponsorship commitments and later cited health concerns for keeping him away.

The 75-year-old Pele had hip surgery recently and walks with a cane.

The Olympic cauldron was lit by Brazilian marathon runner Vanderlei de Lima.

___

3:20 p.m.

___

3:20 p.m.

____

3:20 p.m.

___

3:15 p.m.

Flip out! Cameroon’s Wilfried Seyi wowed the crowd when he performed a backflip in the middle of the ring following his win in a middleweight bout.

Maybe his next stop should be the Karolyi ranch and a spot on the U.S. gymnastics team.

He had perhaps the best celebration move among the victorious boxers. The boxers like to point to the crowd and dance for what have been wildly enthusiastic crowds.

___

2:55 p.m.

Rowing officials say there’s a risk races may have to be canceled for a second day as strong winds are expected on the Rio lagoon where the Olympic regatta is taking place.

Powerful gusts made racing impossible on Sunday, and after two days of calm conditions, the winds are expected to pick up again.

World rowing federation executive director Matt Smith told reporters on Tuesday that officials will decide at 7:30 a.m. local time whether to Wednesday morning. If not, they will make another call at 12 p.m. whether to hold races in the afternoon.

Smith said the weather forecast showed a 48-hour weather system moving in and that Thursday could also get complicated.

Even if races are canceled on both days, he said the regatta could be completed by the Sunday noon deadline, when rowing needs to hand over the course to canoe sprint.

___

2:40 p.m.

Vladislav Yakovlev has spent as much time in the boat as in the water during the Olympic regatta in Rio.

The Kazakh rower flipped his scull for the second time Tuesday in a heat for lower ranked athletes.

Yakovlev was leading his heat in the single sculls when he caught a crab, meaning the oar blade got stuck in the water. Next thing his boat was upside down and Yakovlev beside it.

He had some trouble getting back in, but eventually managed to continue the 2-kilometer race, finishing in last place, 3 minutes behind Thailand’s Jaruwat Saensuk.

It was Yakovlev’s second capsizing in the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. He also flipped in a heat Monday but finished the race.

He’ll have one last chance to finish a race without getting wet on Friday, in the final heat for the lowest-ranked scullers.

___

2:40 p.m.

As the upsets accumulate all around him, 2012 singles gold medalist Andy Murray is having an easy time so far at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Britain’s Murray, who is seeded No. 2, breezed into the third round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Argentina’s Juan Monaco on Tuesday. Murray committed only 10 unforced errors ?— Monaco had 26 —? and was broken just once.

Murray has dropped a grand total of nine games in the tournament, looking very much like the favorite to become the first tennis player in Olympic history to collect two singles golds.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic lost in the first round, and the men seeded Nos. 5 and 7 already are gone, too.

Seventh-seeded David Ferrer of Spain lost 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 on Tuesday to Evgeny Donskoy of Russia.

___

2:15 p.m.

U.S. women’s water polo coach Adam Krikorian choked back tears as he described his whirlwind week after the death of one of his two older brothers.

Blake Krikorian died Wednesday at 48. He had gone paddle boarding in the San Francisco Bay Area and was found lying next to his car in the parking lot. A county coroner told the San Francisco Chronicle it appears he died of natural causes.

Adam Krikorian left the team to be with his family and returned to Rio on Monday where he coached the U.S. to an 11-4 victory over Spain in its Olympic opener on Tuesday.

He says he feels for his brother’s wife and two children, and the support from his players helped lift him up.

___

2:10 p.m.

Defending Olympic champion Nathan Adrian has narrowly advanced in the 100-meter freestyle heats.

The American sprinter grabbed the 16th and last spot for Tuesday night’s semifinals with a time of 48.58 seconds. He was 0.68 seconds behind top qualifier Kyle Chalmers of Australia, who was timed in 47.90.

The other American, Caeleb Dressel, was second fastest in 47.91.

Other notable names moving into the semifinals are Santo Condorelli of Canada and Russian Vladimir Morozov. Morozov was one of the Russian swimmers initially banned from the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Rami Anis, a member of the refugee Olympic team, didn’t qualify, finishing 56th of 59 swimmers.

___

2:10 p.m.

The International Judo Federation says that “a procedure” is under way to assess the status of Olympic judo champion Majlinda Kelmendi, after the Kosovo star refused to submit to an unannounced drug test in France in June.

The IJF said in a statement on Tuesday that a French doping controller arrived at a training camp in Saint-Cyprien on June 16 and had was surprised by the presence of foreign athletes in addition to French nationals.

When the controller asked foreign judo fighters to submit to their doping controls, several coaches consulted the IJF, who said that “they had no obligation to do the test in those conditions.”

In addition to Kelmendi, Germany’s Martyna Trajdos refused to submit to the test. When IJF president Marius Vizer was told, he tested all athletes who didn’t submit to the control the following week; those results were all negative.

___

2:05 p.m.

Food is so scarce at many of Rio’s Olympic venues that organizers are taking drastic action.

Rio organizing committee spokesman Mario Andrada says we are “allowing people to leave the venues for food and water because this eases the pressure” to supply food and drink inside the gates.

Fans have complained about the lack of food or ?— when it’s available —? the monstrous lines to pay for it.

Organizers say several suppliers failed to deliver supplies.

Andrada says it will get better “with new food trucks, more efficient water supply, and free water supplies for the public standing in line.”

___

2:05 p.m.

Venus Williams’ Rio Olympics isn’t over yet: The four-time gold medalist will play mixed doubles for the U.S. with Rajeev Ram.

Williams was not originally expected to enter the event but lost in the first round both in singles and in doubles with sister Serena.

As expected, the biggest-name team announced Tuesday was 14-time major champion Rafael Nadal paired with French Open winner Garbine Muguruza. The Spaniards are seeded third.

Another top women’s player who lost in the first round, Agnieszka Radwanska, will also get an additional shot at an Olympic run. She’ll play with Lukasz Kubot for Poland.

___

1:45 p.m.

The Australian women’s pursuit team was back at the Olympic velodrome one day after a harrowing crash sent rider Melissa Hoskins to the hospital on a stretcher.

Hoskins was released a few hours later but remained at the athlete’s village Tuesday to rest her sore hip while Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Georgia Baker put in a workout.

There are five riders on a pursuit team but only four compete at a time.

Their coach, Gary Sutton, said Hoskins was in good spirits and still hopes to compete in the Rio Games. Team pursuit qualifying is Thursday and the semifinals and finals are Saturday.

Ankudinoff and Cure were bandaged for their workout. Edmondson and Baker appeared to avoid injury.

___

1:45 p.m.

American judoka Travis Stevens has made it to the semifinals of the men’s 81-kilogram judo division at the Rio Olympics after winning his preliminary three fights on Tuesday morning.

Stevens dominated his matches with an aggressive style and won two of them automatically by ippon, one with a match-ending throw and the other by pinning down his opponent for 20 seconds, which also instantly ends the bout.

Stevens finished fifth at the London Olympics and recently won the World Master’s tournament in May, which features only the world’s top 16 judo athletes

He will face top-ranked Georgian Avtandili Tchrikishvili in the semifinals. If Stevens advances, he is guaranteed at least a silver.

___

1:40 p.m.

Netherlands women’s volleyball captain Maret Balkestein-Grothues will not play in Wednesday’s third group match against Italy because of an ankle injury she received in a five-set loss to the United States.

Coach Giovanni Guidetti told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Balkestein-Grothues might need more than four or five days to recover, a blow for a determined Dutch team that has played spectacular volleyball thus far at the Rio Olympics.

Balkestein-Grothues posted on Twitter Tuesday that her bone wasn’t broken but it was difficult to say what the exact damage was.

The Netherlands pulled off an upset against No. 3 China in Saturday’s opener before pushing the top-ranked Americans to five sets Monday. Balkestein-Grothues was hurt in the fourth set and didn’t return.

___

1:40 p.m.

Geraint Thomas will join British teammate Chris Froome in the Olympic time trial.

Thomas was added to the start list Tuesday, one day before the race, after several riders were forced to withdraw with injuries sustained in the road race. Among them were Australia’s Richie Porte and Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali, both of whom broke bones while crashing on a descent.

Thomas also crashed in the race and said “my hip took a pretty big shock, but other than that my legs are feeling good and I’m looking forward to racing again on Wednesday.”

Froome is considered a favorite in the time trial, though Thomas is no slouch in competing against the clock. He was part of two track team pursuit squads that won Olympic gold.

___

1:25 p.m.

Double-clear showjumping rounds helped France win eventing gold in equestrian.

Nicolas Astier rode Piaf de b’Neville and Thibaut Vallette was on Qing du Briot for the win. France also included Mathieu Lemoine on Bart L. They finished with a score of 169.0, 3.8 ahead of Germany, which was bidding for a third straight Olympic title.

It is France’s second ever Olympic gold medal in eventing after victory in Athens in 2004.

Germany had started the day in fourth but superb double-clear rounds for reigning World Champions Sandra Auffarth and Opgun Louvo, Ingrid Klimke and Hale-Bob OLD, and Olympic champion Michael Jung and Sam FBW propelled the team to silver.

Australia slipped to third after Christopher Burton put two rails down. Sam Griffiths went clear but Stuart Tinney had 16 jumping and one time penalties.

___

1:10 p.m.

Sonny Bill Williams was helped off the field with an injured left ankle during New Zealand’s shocking 14-12 loss to Japan in its first game of rugby sevens at the Olympics.

The 12-time world series champions and one of the leading contenders for the first rugby medals awarded at an Olympics in 92 years, the New Zealanders struggled against the high-energy team from Japan.

Williams, the highest-profile player in the tournament and a two-time World Cup winner in the traditional 15s rugby, had limited impact on his Olympic debut. He went into a tackle just after halftime and stayed on the ground. He held up his hand and limped off with the help of medical staff.

___

12:55 p.m.

UPSET ALERT: Japan beats medal favorite New Zealand 14-12 in opening round of Olympic rugby sevens.

___

12:35 p.m.

Cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten’s face is still black-and-blue after her horrific crash late in Sunday’s road race, but at least, she has a smile on her face again.

The Dutchwoman Tweeted a picture of herself on Tuesday marked by scars and swellings and tape to the left side of her face.

“Hard to deal with my disappointment but also proud about our performance,” Van Vleuten said.

Van Vleuten crashed hard during the descent toward the finish line when she led the race. She lay motionless on the curb until medics got to her and was taken to hospital. Despite the heavy crash and three minor back fractures, she was not expected to have lasting damage.

Instead of her winning, the Olympic title went to her teammate Anna van der Breggen.

___

12:30 p.m.

China’s Lijia Xu has some serious work to do if she’s going to defend her gold medal in the Laser Radial class in the Olympic sailing regatta.

Xu was disqualified from her fourth-place finish in the second race Monday, tumbling from first overall to 23rd.

Acting on a protest by Paige Railey of the United States, the jury determined that Xu performed her penalty turn too late after she fouled Railey approaching the windward mark.

The disqualification moved Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands into the lead going into Tuesday’s two races. She won silver in 2012. Railey moved up one spot to sixth.

British sailing star Ben Ainslie was in a similar position in Athens in 2004. He lost in the protest room early in the regatta but sailed nearly perfectly the rest of the way to win the gold medal in the Finn class. Ainslie finished his Olympic career with four straight gold medals and five medals overall.

___

12:20 p.m.

A Brazilian judge has ordered Olympic organizers to allow peaceful protests inside venues after several fans were escorted out of stadiums for holding up anti-government signs.

The ruling Monday night by a federal judge threatens fines of up to $3,200 for anyone violating the court injunction.

Some Brazilians attending Olympic events have been holding up signs and wearing T-shirts saying “Fora Temer,” a call for the removal of interim President Michel Temer. A video shot on a cell phone that has been shared widely shows heavily-armed commandos forcibly removing one such protester from the stands of an archery event.

The International Olympic Committee bans political statements during the games. But the court ruling said nothing in special legislation passed ahead of the games restricts peaceful protests that don’t disturb competition.

___

12:05 p.m.

The boxing tournament is down to one professional. Italian fighter Carmine Tommasone became the second of the three professional fighters who decided to compete in the Olympics and lose.

Italian fighter Carmine Tommasone became the second of the three professional fighters who decided to compete in the Olympics and lose. Tommasone lost a unanimous decision to Cuba’s Lazaro Alvarez in a lightweight bout.

French-Cameroonian fighter Hassan N’Dam was ousted over the weekend.

Thailand’s Amnat Ruenroeng is the lone pro left and he fights Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old Tommasone, who won his first Olympic bout, wasn’t exactly the kind of professional the International Boxing Association (AIBA) had hoped to compete when it decided earlier this year to allow any boxer to attempt to qualify for the Olympics.

The big-name boxers never materialized in Rio.

Tommasone never found his stride against Alvarez, a three-time world champion in two classes.

“I consider them professional amateurs,” Tommasone said. “They are professional players of three rounds. I tried to adapt to the three-round matches but it was difficult to adapt.”

___

