BC-AP News Digest 3 am

BRITAIN-ECUADOR-ASSANGE — Ecuador to set date for Assange to be questioned by Sweden. SENT: 110 words.

GERMANY-SECURITY — German interior minister to present new security measures. SENT: 130 words.

TOP STORIES

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP ON THE COUCH — Psychiatrists and psychologists are banned from publicly diagnosing people they don’t treat — but some want to change that because of this year’s presidential campaign. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 1,010 words, photo. With CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP ON THE COUCH-HISTORY — Some of America’s greatest leaders have had mental health problems. TOP VIDEO: — US IA Clinton (CR) — Hillary Clinton bashes Trump over Second Amendment remarks.

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP — Trump accuses President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of the Islamic State group that is wreaking havoc from the Middle East to European cities. By Josh Lederman. SENT: 470 words, photos, video. With TRUMP TOWER-CLIMBER — Man scales facade of Trump Tower; police grab him.

WHY IT MATTERS-HEALTH CARE — About 9 in 10 Americans now have health insurance, but progress is incomplete, and the future far from certain. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 530 words, photos. The third in a series. TOP VIDEO: — US Why Matters Health (CR HFR) — Why health care matters.

BALTIMORE POLICE DEATH-ZERO TOLERANCE — To supporters, zero-tolerance policing has long represented a logical crime-fighting approach: Crack down on minor infractions before they mushroom into more serious and disruptive violence. But a scathing federal government report on the Baltimore Police Department suggests the costs of that strategy are far too high. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CITIZENS ACADEMY-POLICE SHOOTING — The officer who shot and killed a woman during a police “shoot/don’t shoot” demonstration in Florida was accused of using excessive force with his police dog and resigned from another police agency in 2013 for failing to satisfactorily complete an agency field training program. By Tamara Lush. UPCOMING: 700 words by 5 a.m., photos, video.

BOISTEROUS BRAZILIANS — Forget the snarling traffic and unexpected rainstorms. Foreign spectators and athletes at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro have something else to get used to: The boisterous booing and sometimes thunderous taunts of Brazilian fans who aren’t satisfied to just sit back and watch the action unfold. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 580 words, photos. Also see ONE-SHOT COUNTRIES and BRAZILIAN EXPATS below.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

BANGLADESH-MIGRANT WORKER LIFE-PHOTO GALLERY — Bangladeshis travel far from home for $10-a-day jobs. SENT: 230 words. With 21 photos by A.M. Ahad, highlighted by AMA121.

TV-KEVIN JAMES — Kevin James goes home to Long Island, New York, for sitcom. SENT: 280 words, photos.

OLD COIN AUCTION — 2 1-cent coins from early America sell for combined $869,500. SENT: 390 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CHINESE-INVESTMENT — Australia to ban Chinese from leasing Sydney power grid. SENT: 370 words.

OLYMPICS

————

ONE-SHOT COUNTRIES — While heavyweights like the United States and China bring medals home by the bushel, many nations travel to the Olympics with only a slim chance to reach the podium. By Sports Writer Jon Krawczynski. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BRAZILIAN EXPATS — Pride in the Rio Olympics is palpable in major Brazilian enclaves around the U.S., but so is skepticism among those who say they fled poverty and corruption. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NATIONAL

————

APARTMENT FIRE-MARYLAND — At least 20 to 25 people, including two firefighters, have been injured in a large fire at an apartment building in a Maryland suburb of Washington, fire officials say. SENT: 140 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos, video.

MULBERRY STREET-MAFIA — A passing reference to the “Mulberry Street Crew” in a new mob indictment revives questions about whether the Mafia still has at least a toehold in Manhattan’s Little Italy. SENT: 550 words, photos.

FERRIS WHEEL FALL — The organizers of the eastern Tennessee fair where three girls fell from a Ferris wheel kept their ride operator despite an incident across the state line that injured five and caused the owners’ son to be jailed. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

——————–

CANADA TERROR THREAT — A suspect banned from associating with the Islamic State group is dead after Canada’s national police force thwarts what an official says was a suicide bomb plot. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CUBA-TINY CAR — It has the legroom of an airplane seat and the horsepower of a riding lawnmower, yet the tiny Fiat Polski is cherished in Cuba, where car and gas prices are the highest in the Western Hemisphere. SENT: 500 words, photos.

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

HOUSE 2016-HAWAII — With the death of the congressman who took her place in the House, former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa has a bittersweet opportunity to return to Washington. UPCOMING: 790 words, photos.

SPORTS

————

YANKEES-A-ROD’S WORTH — By the time Alex Rodriguez collects his last payment as a player from the Yankees next year, he will have received $317,368,852 from New York, according to a review of his contracts by The Associated Press. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 570 words, photos.

