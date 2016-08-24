Rape trial for former “Sons of Guns” star reset for December

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The rape trial of former “Sons of Guns” reality TV star Will Hayden and former owner of Red Jacket Firearms has been rescheduled for December.

Hayden was scheduled to stand trial Monday in Baton Rouge on two counts of aggravated rape and one of forcible rape. The 51-year-old also faces sex charges in Livingston Parish. A trial date in that parish has not been set.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2bgMdSB ) Hayden, of Greenwell Springs, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His new trial date is Dec. 12.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury accused Hayden in 2014 of raping two girls, one in the 1990s and the other more recently.

The Discovery Channel canceled the “Sons of Guns” series amid Hayden’s legal troubles. Red Jacket Firearms cut ties with him and is now called Meaux Guns and Ammo.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com