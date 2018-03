NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson said Friday that is in early talks to buy the Swiss drugmaker Actelion Pharmaceuticals.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. makes high blood pressure medicines that treat arteries in the lung and around the heart. Johnson & Johnson of New Brunswick, New Jersey, develops drugs and manufactures medical devices and other consumer products.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose $1.06 to $114.13 Friday.