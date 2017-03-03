AP National News Calendar

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of March 5 – March 11. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EST), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: Commerce Department releases factory orders for January, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY: Commerce Department releases international trade data for January, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for January, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Labor Department releases fourth-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Payroll processor ADP releases its private sector hiring report for February, 8:15 a.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY: Labor Department releases employment data for February, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for February, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, MARCH 6

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court issues orders.

___

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court on break until March 20.

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nominees to be deputy attorney general and associate attorney general.

WASHINGTON — Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Russia’s policies toward Europe, with testimony from ambassadors from Ukraine, Poland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

___

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

WASHINGTON — Senate Appropriations subcommittee on transportation infrastructure needs.

WASHINGTON — Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing on global nuclear weapons.

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee hearing on the investor visa program.

WASHINGTON — House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on air transportation.

WASHINGTON — House Armed Services Committee hearing on nuclear deterrence.

WASHINGTON — House Armed Services subcommittee hearing on quality of life in the military.

WASHINGTON — House Armed Services subcommittee hearing on Army readiness.

WASHINGTON — House Armed Services subcommittee hearing on the Navy fleet.

___

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

WASHINGTON — Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the intent of “Russian disinformation.”

___

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

No events of note.

___

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

No events of note.