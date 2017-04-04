Fireworks factory blast in Portugal kills at least 4

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Emergency services say four people from the same family have died in a fireworks factory explosion in a village in northern Portugal. At least three others believed to be working at the factory are missing.

Officials from the Civil Protection Service and local police told Portuguese media at the scene there was a huge explosion at the family-owned factory Tuesday.

Broadcaster TVI showed the burning remnants of the small factory, which lies amid woods far from local homes.

The factory is located in Avoes, a village near the town of Lamego, about 350 kilometers (200 miles) north of the Portuguese capital Lisbon.