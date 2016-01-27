No charges for LA officers in mistaken manhunt shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors are declining to file charges against eight Los Angeles police officers who injured two women after mistakenly riddling their pickup truck with bullets during a manhunt for cop-turned-killer Christopher Dorner in 2013.

In a letter released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors say there’s insufficient evidence to prove the officers acted unreasonably.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck previously found the 2013 shooting violated department policy. But, he said the officers involved would be allowed to return to the field because he had confidence in them.

The two women injured in the shooting, a mother and daughter, won a $4.2 million settlement from the city.

One woman was shot in the back, and the other was injured by broken glass.