Woman gets 3-years in prison for working as unlicensed nurse

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman is headed to prison after admitting she impersonated a nurse when she wasn’t licensed, didn’t have a nursing degree, and hadn’t been hired.

A Stark County judge sentenced Kristin Sweet to three years in prison, The (Canton) Repository reported (http://bit.ly/1RqIXhK ). She may be released after 90 days to be treated at a correction center.

“I thought it was appropriate,” said Hope Konovsky, an assistant Stark County prosecutor. “It is very serious what she did; on the other hand she clearly has some mental health and (prescription) drug addiction issues. I hope this will be a wake-up call for her (because) she’s never been to prison before.”

The 31-year-old Alliance woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to identity fraud, deception to obtain a dangerous drug and practicing as a nurse without a license.

She faces similar charges in Crawford County. A message seeking comment has been left for Sweet’s attorney.

Sweet had applied for a nursing job at Brookdale Senior Living Facility. Konovsky said she administered the narcotic, Tramadol, to nursing home residents while supervised.

The nursing home had been waiting for a background check though and hadn’t hired her, Konovsky said. Employees believed her story since she appeared on a list of potential hires, according to investigators.

No residents were harmed during the “minimal amount of time this situation occurred,” the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said in a written statement in January.

Sweet told police she’s a nurse, but prosecutors said she listed someone else’s certification number as a licensed practical nurse on her application though.

“She did know enough to go in and fool people,” Konovksy said.

Sweet apologized at her sentencing and plea hearing, the assistant prosecutor said.

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com