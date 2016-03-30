Ohio man accused of plot to kill family pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio man accused of plotting to kill his estranged wife and their two children has pleaded not guilty.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/1MQJrwD) 30-year-old James Lane of Riverside is charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, violation of a protection order, menacing by stalking and other offenses.

Bond was set at $1 million during a court appearance Tuesday. Riverside is a suburb of Dayton.

Lane’s wife called 911 earlier this month to report that her husband had been stalking her. She told police that Lane had threatened to kill her and that she feared he might hurt her and their children.

Police say they found a firearm, a lock-picking kit, duct tape, zip ties and latex gloves in Lane’s car when he was arrested.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com