Ohio officials seek federal aid for lead-contaminated park

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — The state is seeking federal aid for a park that’s been closed over concerns that lead-contaminated dust could become airborne.

Officials with the state Environmental Protection Agency said they’re seeking federal assistance in removing contaminated soil from Layer Park in Miami Township, the Dayton Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/1SAzntx).

The park is the site of a former skeet shooting range that recently tested for high levels of lead. Township officials said the 7-acre park has been closed since Dec. 24.

Ohio EPA spokesman James Lee said that while the state performed soil tests at the park in 2013 the agency didn’t know it was the site of a former shooting range until township officials told them this year. The state has since taken additional samples.

According to an April 5 letter to the U.S. EPA from the state agency’s division of environmental response and revitalization, test results confirmed high lead concentrations in soil, prompting concerns about health risks associated with contaminated dust.

Lee said the state is asking the federal EPA to bring resources to reassess the park and, if necessary, remove contaminated soil inside and outside the park.

Township officials said the park might remain closed through summer if large amounts of soil need to be removed.

Lead is especially dangerous to young children and can cause learning disabilities and behavioral problems.

Residents living near Layer Park this week agreed to allow the state EPA to test for lead on their properties.

