Ohio Daybook

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 16 9:00 AM Cleveland 2016 Host Committee holds casting call for visitor welcome signage – Cleveland 2016 Host Committee holds casting call for area residents interested in being considered to appear on temporary signage that will welcome visitors to Cleveland for the 2016 Republican National Convention

Location: Global Center for Health Innovation, 1 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.thisiscleveland.com/about/

Contacts: Jennifer Kramer Destination Cleveland jkramer@destinationcle.org 1 216 875 6635

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 16 1:00 PM Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed participates in event to donate baseball equipment – Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed, Cleveland Police Capt. Keith Sulzer and B-Buzz Baseball Chairman Wendell Fields participate in event to donate baseball equipment to a little league program

Location: Dave’s Supermarket, 16820 Harvard Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Councilman Zack Reed 1 216 410 5734

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 17 9:00 AM John Kasich and Bernie Sanders on ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union with Jake Tapper’, program featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans. Guests this week include 2016 presidential candidates John Kasich and Bernie Sanders

Location: TBD http://www.cnn.com https://twitter.com/CNNsotu #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas CNN lauren.pratapas@cnn.com lpratapas

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 17 10:00 AM Earth Day Coalition host EarthFest 2016: The Year of Clean Transportation

Location: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland Rd, Berea, OH earthdaycoalition.org https://twitter.com/EarthDay_CLE

Contacts: Andrew Schaeffer Earth Day Coalition 1 216 281 6468 x227

——————–

Monday, Apr. 18 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dem Rep. Tim Ryan host workshop for small businesses – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan host to help Mahoning Valley small businesses learn about opportunities to work with the federal government. Both Brown and Ryan speak at the workshop

Location: Youngstown Air Reserve Station, 3976 King Graves Road, Vienna, OH brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Michael Zetts Office of Rep. Tim Ryan Michael.Zetts@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 5261 Lauren Kulik Office of Sen. Brown Lauren_Kulik@brown.senate.gov 1 202 224 3978

Media outlets planning coverage of this event must contact the 910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office at 330-609-1236 prior to 8:30 A.M., Monday, April 18, 2016 to confirm coverage of this event. Confirmed media outlet representatives must arrive at Youngstown Air Reserve Station Visitor’s Center parking lot no later than 9:30 A.M., Monday, April 18, 2016 to gain access to the air station for event coverage purposes.

——————–

Monday, Apr. 18 10:30 AM Hamilton County Board of Commissioners meeting

Location: 138 East Court Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hamilton-co.org/hc/default.asp https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH

Contacts: Board of Commissioners 1 513 946 4400

——————–

Monday, Apr. 18 12:30 PM Ohio Board of Building Appeals meeting

Location: Division of Industrial Compliance, 6606 Tussing Road, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce Lindsey.Burnworth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Monday, Apr. 18 6:00 PM Ohio EPA hold public hearing for water quality impacts – Ohio Environmental Protection Agency hold public hearing for proposed wastewater treatment plant expansion that discharges to a tributary of Big Darby Creek

Location: Pleasant View Middle School, 7255 Knopp Road, Grove City, OH http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA

Contacts: Heather Lauer Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Central and Southeast Media Relations heather.lauer@epa.ohio.gov 1 614 644 2160

——————–

Monday, Apr. 18 – Wednesday, Apr. 20 National Oral Health Conference

Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.nationaloralhealthconference.com

Contacts: ASTDD info@astdd.org 1 775 626 5008

——————–

Monday, Apr. 18 – Tuesday, Apr. 19 2016 Ohio Recovery Housing Conference – 2016 Ohio Recovery Housing Conference ‘Building Community.’ Featured topics include: fair housing, risk management, recovery plans, quality standards, trauma-informed care, supported employment, family engagement, staffing, and case management

Location: Crowne Plaza North Columbus, 6500 Doubletree Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Stephanie Pellitt Ohio Recovery Housing Conference stephanie@ohiorecoveryhousing.org

——————–

Monday, Apr. 18 Ohio Wesleyan University host discussion with author Steve Silberman

Location: Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware, OH Delaware www.owu.edu

Contacts: Cole Hatcher OWU cehatche@owu.edu 1 740 203 6908

_____

