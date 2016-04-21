Co-pilot of jet in Ohio crash was fired from previous job

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida pilot involved in a deadly Ohio plane crash had been fired from a previous job.

A National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday said Flight Officer Renato Marchese of Boynton Beach had been fired partly because he had trouble calculating airplanes’ weight and balance and “couldn’t remember things important to the flight.”

Marchese was at the controls of a plane that crashed on Nov. 10 at the Akron Fulton International Airport. Marchese, the flight captain and seven passengers died.

The Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/1YIJNMa) reports that the flight captain kept warning Marchese of problems on its approach. The warnings were captured on a recovered voice recorder.

Execuflight of Boca Raton, which operated the flight, says Marchese’s performance in the company’s own evaluations and training was satisfactory.

