Ohio fishers can free fishing weekend May 7-8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is offering Ohioans the chance to fish for free on public waters that include Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the annual free fishing weekend will run from May 7-8. It’s the only weekend of the year in which anyone age 16 or older can fish without a fishing license. A valid fishing license is required during other days. It’s $19 a year for residents.

State wildlife officials stocked more than 55 million sport fish in public waters in 2015, including walleye, rainbow trout, brown trout, blue catfish and hybrid striped bass.

The state’s parks are offering campers a 20 percent discount during the free fishing days.

