Bowling Green pays player $712,000 to settle concussion suit

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University in Ohio is agreeing to pay $712,000 to a former football player who says he had concussions that led to a permanent brain injury.

Former offensive lineman Cody Silk, who’s from Sterling Heights, Michigan, said in a lawsuit that the team’s coaches and medical staff didn’t pull him from practice right away after suffering multiple concussions in 2010.

He later wasn’t allowed to practice, dropped out of school and lost his scholarship.

The Falcons, who play in the Mid-American Conference, were coached that season by Dave Clawson. He’s now the coach at Wake Forest.

Bowling Green says in a statement it didn’t do anything to injure the former player.

The settlement was finalized this week. Silk agreed not to bring further legal action against the university.