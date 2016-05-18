Biden focusing on economy in visit to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden will be focusing on the economy in a visit to Ohio.

The White House says the vice president is visiting Columbus on Wednesday. Officials say he will be focusing on economic matters in remarks scheduled at an ice cream company’s headquarters in Ohio’s capital.

Biden was last in Ohio in April. He was in the state to headline a fundraiser in Cincinnati for former Gov. Ted Strickland, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Rob Portman in November.

Democrats are targeting incumbent Portman in their bid to win back a Senate majority.