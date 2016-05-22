Officer gives Pokemon cards to boy whose album was stolen

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer investigating a 9-year-old’s stolen Pokemon cards says he knew how heartbroken boy felt.

The officer and his partner were able to track down most of the stolen cards and return them to the boy. But some of them had been removed from the boy’s album.

So the officer went home and found his old Pokemon collection and gave those to the boy.

Cleveland police officer James Grotenrath tells WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/1svPVNI ) that he was glad to make someone’s day.

The 26-year old with two-years on the job says he grew up with Pokemon and loved the cards as a kid.

