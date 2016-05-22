Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, May. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

Saturday, May. 21 4:00 AM Solar-powered plane takes off on latest leg of round-the-world journey – Solar Impulse 2 (SI2) – a purely solar-powered plane – takes off on the latest leg of its round-the-world trip. Piloted by Andre Borschberg, the plane is expected to take 18 hours to reach its next destination, Dayton, OH where the Wright Brothers completed the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered aircraft

Location: Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa, OK Dayton http://www.solarimpulse.com/ https://twitter.com/solarimpulse

Contacts: Solar Impulse press press@solarimpulse.com Edelman – Solar Impulse PR solarimpulse@edelman.com

——————–

Saturday, May. 21 8:30 AM Toledo Zoo host Medical Mutual Dart Frog Dash, a 5K race/walk

Location: Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.toledozoo.org/ https://twitter.com/toledozoo

Contacts: Andi Norman Toledo Zoo media andi.norman@toledozoo.org 1 419 385 5721 x 2098

——————–

Saturday, May. 21 12:00 PM Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown attends GM Lordstown’s 50th Anniversary Celebration event

Location: Lordstown Complex East Parking Lot, 2300 Hallock-Young Rd, Lordstown, OH brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Lauren Kulik Office of Sen. Brown Lauren_Kulik@brown.senate.gov 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown Rachel_Petri@brown.senate.gov

——————–

Saturday, May. 21 1:00 PM FreedomWorks hosts first date of its Constitution Revival Tour – FreedomWorks hosts first date of its Constitution Revival Tour. Event speakers include SirusXM radio host Andrew Wilkow and FreedomWorks Senior Fellow Rev. C.L. Bryant

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.freedomworks.org/

Contacts: Brad Williamson FreedomWorks 1 703 398 1137

——————–

Saturday, May. 21 2:30 PM Family of Heroes Hall Dedication – Family of Heroes Hall Dedication. Event includes the unveiling of a display of over 32,000 dog tags, each dog tag represents an Ohioan that gave their life in service as a member of the Armed Services

Location: 8005 Cleveland-Massillon Road, Clinton, OH www.ovmp.org

Contacts: Ohio Veterans’ Memorial Park info@ovmp.org 1 330 773 2385

——————–

Saturday, May. 21 Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers celebrates 75th birthday – 75th birthday of Ronald Isley, American singer and songwriter best known as a founding member of the family music group The Isley Brothers

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 7:00 AM Beck Center for the Arts fifth annual Bike for Beck, a fundraising cycling event

Location: Beck Center, 17801 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH Lakewood http://www.beckcenter.org/ https://twitter.com/BeckCenter

Contacts: Kathleen Caffrey Beck Center for the Arts kcaffrey@beckcenter.org 1 216 521 2540 x22

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 11:00 AM Kroger holds event to present donation’s to local military families and USO – Kroger and United Services Organization’s Central and Southern Ohio chapter representatives hold event to present donation to local military. * From April 10-23, customers who shopped the 123 stores in Kroger’s Columbus Division were given the option to purchase a scan card with the proceeds going to support the USO’s Central and South Ohio Chapter

Location: Entrance to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W Powell Rd, Powell, OH http://www.kroger.com https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Deborah Thompson Kroger deborah.thompson@kroger.com 1 614 898 3223

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 2:00 PM Franklin University 152nd Commencement Ceremony

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.franklin.edu/

Contacts: Sherry Mercurio Franklin University Sherry.mercurio@franklin.edu 1 614 947 6581

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 2:00 PM Jukebox Revue Concert to benefit Honor Flight Columbus – Jukebox Revue Concert to benefit Honor Flight Columbus. Proceeds from the event will benefit this year’s community-sponsored Honor Flight, a program honoring veterans with a guided tour of the National World War II monument in Washington, DC

Location: Westerville North High School,950 County Line Rd, Westerville, OH http://www.kroger.com https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Beth Wilkin Kroger beth.wilkin@kroger.com 1 614 898 3233

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 – Wednesday, May. 25 National WIC Association 2016 Annual Education and Training Conference & Exhibits

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.nwica.org/ https://twitter.com/NatWICAssoc

Contacts: Samantha Lee National WIC Association communications slee@nwica.org

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 Red Hot Chili Peppers headline Rock on the Range festival – Final day of the 10th annual Rock on the Range festival, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers in the band’s first show since frontman Anthony Kiedis was rushed to hospital 14 May with intestinal flu, forcing the last minute cancellation of a handful of shows * Part of ‘The World’s Loudest Month’, a series of eight festivals taking place within a four-week period continuing with Rocklahoma (27-29 May) and The Bud Light River City Rockfest (29 May)

Location: Mapfre Stadium, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.rockontherange.com/ https://twitter.com/rockontherange #RockOnTheRange

Contacts: Kristine Ashton-Magnuson Ashton-Magnuson Media kristine@am-media.net 1 818 996 2496

——————–

Monday, May. 23 10:00 AM Ohio Auditor of State Yost reports on head count results – Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost participates in event to report on the results of the second statewide student head count

Location: Harding Briefing Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor

Contacts: Ben Marrison Ohio Auditor of State BJMarrison@ohioauditor.gov 1 614 644 1111

——————–

Monday, May. 23 12:30 PM Ohio Board of Building Appeals meeting

Location: Division of Industrial Compliance, 6606 Tussing Road, Training Room 1, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce Lindsey.Burnworth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Monday, May. 23 – Tuesday, May. 24 25th Anniversary of the Annual Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 North High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio